News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, May 31, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Regular Exercise May Boost Pain Tolerance

      Kelli Whitlock Burton

      May 31, 2023

      Regular exercise may boost pain tolerance — a new finding that may have implications for those experiencing chronic pain, new research suggests.

      In a large observational study of more than 10,000 adults, researchers found those who consistently engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity over the 7- to 8-year study period reported the highest pain tolerance. However, the results also showed that even light exercise was associated with greater pain tolerance.

      Anders Pedersen Årnes

      "There were indications that both total amount of physical activity over time, as well as the direction of change in activity level over time matters to how high your pain tolerance is," lead investigator Anders Pedersen Årnes, PT, MPH, research fellow and advisor at the University Hospital of North Norway, affiliated with the University of Tromsø, told Medscape Medical News. "As an observational study, this points towards the possibility that increased physical activity might increase pain tolerance."

      The findings were published online May 24 in PLOS One.

      Anything Is Better Than Nothing

      Researchers drew from the prospective population based Tromsø health study, a health survey that draws on surveys conducted periodically since 1974 among residents in Northern Norway.

      The study included 10,732 participants who completed surveys in 2007-2008 and again in 2015-2016.

      Data on physical activity, experimental pain tolerance, sex, sociodemographic covariates, and chronic pain was collected through questionnaires, biological samples and clinical examination.

      Pain tolerance was measured using the cold-pressor test (CPT), in which participants submerge their hand in icy water for as long as possible.

      CPT tolerance was 7%, 14%, and 16% higher respectively for light, moderate, and vigorous consistent exercise across the two surveys vs the sedentary group.

      "Engaging in habitual physical activity in leisure-time is associated with higher pain tolerance," Årnes said. "Any kind of activity over time is better than being sedentary."

      Researchers also found that people who were sedentary at baseline who reported greater physical activity at follow-up also had higher pain tolerance than those who remained sedentary, although this finding was not statistically significant.

      This highest pain tolerance was noted in people who engaged in moderate-to-vigorous exercise over time, with a 20.4-second longer performance in the cold-pressor test than those who were consistently sedentary (P < .001; 95% CI, 13.7 - 27.1).

      There was no significant difference in pain tolerance between men and women and all participants experienced a decline in tolerance over time.

      "Results indicate that a positive change in physical activity level over time was associated with higher pain tolerance," Årnes said. "Your total activity level might decide how much, as more seems to be better."

      More Work Needed

      The long follow up and large number of patients are two strengths of the study, said Steven Cohen, MD, chief of pain medicine and professor of Anesthesiology, Neurology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University, who commented on the findings for Medscape Medical News.

      "This study explored the relationship between general physical activity levels and one form of acute pain, but data from other studies show a benefit for other forms of pain," said Cohen, who was not part of the research. "Taken together, this suggests that exercise is beneficial for individuals living with pain."

      The findings demonstrate an association between exercise and pain tolerance and other research has shown evidence of a cause-and-effect relationship, Cohen said. However, "more work is needed to determine what mediates these effects."

      Questions also remain about how exercise might impact tolerance or risk for chronic pain, he added.

      Investigators are now working on a follow-up study of how the effect of exercise on pain tolerance might influence chronic pain risk, Årnes said.

      The study received no specific funding. Årnes and Cohen report no relevant financial relationships.

      PLOS One. Published online May 24, 2023. Full text

      Kelli Whitlock Burton is a reporter for Medscape Medical News covering neurology and psychiatry.

      For more Medscape Neurology news, join us on Facebook and Twitter

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.