Vulvodynia: A Little-Known and Treatable Condition

Vulvodynia is a little-known condition that, according to some US studies, affects 3%-14% of the female population. It is defined as chronic pain, present for at least 3 months, that generally involves the vulva or some of its specific areas such as the clitoris or vestibule and is not attributable to causes of an infectious, inflammatory, oncologic, or endocrine nature; skin trauma; or damage to nerve fibers.

"There are probably many more women who suffer from it who don't talk about it out of shame, because they feel 'wrong,'" said gynecologist Pina Belfiore, MD, chair of the Italian Interdisciplinary Society of Vulvology, at the annual conference of the Italian Society of Gender Medicine in Neurosciences (SIMeGeN)." It is a treatable condition, or at the very least, a patient's quality of life can be significantly improved with a personalized therapeutic approach."

The Correct Diagnosis

The first step for setting the patient on the right course toward recovery is to offer welcome and empathy, recognizing that the suffering, which can have psychological causes, is not imaginary." We need to explain to patients that their condition has a name, that they are not alone in this situation, and, above all, that there is hope for solving the problem. They can get through it," said Belfiore.

First, an accurate history of the pain is needed to correctly diagnose vulvodynia. How long has the pain been going on? Is it continuous or is it triggered by an environmental factor, for example by sexual intercourse or contact with underwear? Is it a burning or stinging sensation? Did it first occur after an infection or after a physical or psychological trauma? Does the patient suffer from other forms of chronic pain such as recurring headaches or fibromyalgia?

"It is then necessary to inspect the vulva to exclude other systematic conditions or injuries that may be responsible for the pain, as well as to locate hypersensitive areas and evaluate the intensity of the symptoms," said Belfiore." A swab test is performed for this purpose, which is carried out by applying light pressure on different points of the vulva with a cotton swab."

CNS Dysfunction

Vulvodynia is not a direct condition of the vulva. Instead, it involves the dysfunction of the central nervous system (CNS), which confuses signals coming from the peripheral area, interpreting signals of a different nature as painful stimuli." The origin of this dysfunction is an individual predisposition. In fact, often the women who suffer from it are also affected by other forms of chronic pain," said Belfiore." Triggers for vulvodynia can be bacterial infections, candidiasis, or traumatic events such as surgically assisted birth or psychological trauma."

Because inflammatory mechanisms are not involved, anti-inflammatory drugs are not helpful in treating the problem." Instead, it is necessary to reduce the sensitivity of the CNS. For this purpose, low-dose antidepressant or antiepileptic drugs are used," said Belfiore." Pelvic floor rehabilitation is another treatment that can be beneficial when combined with pharmacologic treatment. This should be conducted by a professional with specific experience in vulvodynia, because an excessive increase in the tone of the levator ani muscle can make the situation worse. Psychotherapy and the adoption of certain hygienic and behavioral measures can also help, such as using lubricant during sexual intercourse, wearing pure cotton underwear, and using gentle intimate body washes."

It is important that family doctors who see women with this problem refer them to an experienced specialist." For information on services available in specific regions, you can contact the Italian Interdisciplinary Society of Vulvology," said Belfiore.

