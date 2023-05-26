News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, May 26, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Quick Take

      Colder Climates Help You Live Longer

      Medscape Staff

      May 26, 2023

      Moderately cold temperatures increase longevity and decrease susceptibility to age-related diseases, according to research conducted at the University of Cologne.

      What to Know

      • Cold temperatures activate a cellular cleansing mechanism called proteasome that breaks down defective protein aggregations and helps prevent proteins from clumping together.

      • Gene-related diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington's disease, are characterized by the accumulation of harmful protein deposits.

      • Researchers exposed a nonvertebrate organism, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, and human cells that had been cultivated to carry these disease genes to cold. The low temperatures actively removed protein clumps, stopping further buildup of protein clusters.

      • Even a moderate drop in temperature stimulates proteasome to activate its cell-cleansing activity, which has implications for aging and aging-associated diseases.

      • Aging is a risk factor for several neurodegenerative diseases involved in protein aggregation, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, and ALS. Scientists believe that these results may be applied to other age-related neurodegenerative diseases.

      This is a summary of the article, "Cold Temperature Extends Longevity and Prevents Disease-Related Protein Aggregation Through PA28γ-Induced Proteasomes," published in the journal Nature Aging on April 3, 2023. The full article can be found on portal.uni-koeln.de.

      For more news, follow Medscape on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.