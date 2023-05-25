News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, May 25, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      First Prospective Study Finds Pregnancies With Sjögren's to Be Largely Safe

      Lucy Hicks

      May 25, 2023

      Pregnant women with Sjögren's syndrome have pregnancy outcomes similar to those of the general population, according to the first study to prospectively track pregnancy outcomes among people with the autoimmune condition.

      Dr Lisa Sammaritano

      "Most early studies of pregnancy in rheumatic disease patients were retrospective and included only small numbers, making it difficult to know how generalizable the reported results were," said Lisa Sammaritano, MD, a rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, in an email interview with Medscape Medical News. She was not involved with the research.

      Most of these previous studies suggested an increased risk of adverse outcomes, such as miscarriages, preterm deliveries, and small-for-gestational-age birthweight. But in addition to small patient numbers, retrospective studies "are subject to greater reporting bias, which may predispose patients with negative outcomes being more likely to be included because they were followed more closely," Sammaritano said.

      "This prospective study has several advantages over the earlier retrospective reports: The same data were collected in the same way for all the patients, the patients were recruited at similar time points, and ― due to the multicenter nature of the cohort ― numbers are larger than in prior studies. All these factors make the results stronger and more generalizable to the Sjögren's patients we see in our practices," she added.

      In the study, published May 8 in The Lancet Rheumatology, first author Grégoire Martin de Frémont, MD, of the rheumatology service at Bicêtre Hospital, Paris-Saclay University, Paris, France, and colleagues used the GR2 registry, an observational database of pregnancies of women with systemic autoimmune diseases managed at 76 participating centers in France, to identify pregnant women with primary Sjögren's syndrome. To avoid bias, only women who entered the database before 18 weeks' gestation were included. The final cohort included 106 pregnancies in 96 women with primary Sjögren's syndrome and 420 control pregnancies that were matched from the general population.

      Adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm delivery (<37 weeks of gestation), intrauterine growth retardation, and low birth weight occurred in nine pregnancies (9%) in the Sjögren's syndrome group and in 28 pregnancies in the control group (7%). Adverse pregnancy outcomes were not significantly associated with Sjögren's syndrome (P = .52). Researchers found that there were more adverse pregnancy outcomes among women with Sjögren's syndrome with antiphospholipid (aPL) antibodies. Negative outcomes also increased among those with anti-RNP antibodies, but this association was not statistically significant.

      "The main message ― based on strong data from a well-designed study ― is that patients with Sjögren's overall do as well as the general population in terms of standard adverse pregnancy outcomes. The rate of flare of Sjögren's disease was relatively low during the second and third trimesters, also reassuring," Sammaritano said. She noted that the association between adverse pregnancy outcomes and aPL antibodies was not unexpected, given that they are a known risk factor.

      The study authors recommend that patients with Sjögren's syndrome be screened for aPL and anti-RNP antibodies prior to conception because of the potential increased risk for complications and that patients with positive screens be closely monitored during their pregnancy.

      Sammaritano noted that there are other health problems to keep in mind. "It is important to remember that Sjögren's patients ― more than any other rheumatic disease patients ― have the additional risk for neonatal lupus and complete heart block in their infant, since about two thirds of Sjögren's patients are positive for anti-Ro/SSA antibody," she said. "This is a distinct issue related to the presence of this antibody alone and not specifically related to the underlying diagnosis. In clinical practice, positive anti-Ro/SSA antibody is often the main reason for counseling, monitoring, and even recommending therapy (hydroxychloroquine) in these patients."

      The study received funding from Lupus France, the France Association of Scleroderma , and the Association Gougerot Sjögren, among others. Sammaritano reports no relevant financial relationships.

      Lancet Rheumatol. Published online May 8, 2023. Abstract

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube
       

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.