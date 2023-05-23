Half of Americans Aren't As 'Green' As They Claim To Be

More than half of Americans are guilty of 'greenwashing' their environmental status and exaggerate what they do to help the planet, according to a new survey by OnePoll conducted for Avocado Green Mattress.

What to know:

An estimated 53% of the 2000 people questioned admit they have exaggerated their environmentally sustainable practices specifically to impress others , a practice known as " greenwashing ."

A fifth of Americans surveyed admit they feel pressure from society and the fear of being judged motivates them to be environmentally sustainable , although 54% of respondents are less likely to practice eco-friendly habits if nobody can see them .

An estimated 79% believe it's important to shop at environmentally sustainable companies, and 78% agree that more companies should be committed to practices that help the planet.

About three quarters (73%) of those surveyed agreed that people's motivations for being eco-friendly don't matter , as long as they're actually trying to do so.

Caring for the planet and wanting to protect it for future generations was the top reason people gave for living sustainably, with respondents also wanting to be positive role models and encouraging their loved ones to be sustainable.

This is a summary of the article "Guilty of 'greenwashing'? Half of Americans pretend they are eco-friendly citizens," published by Study Finds on April 9, 2023.

