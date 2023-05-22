News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, May 22, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > APA 2023

      Eating Disorder Apps Fall Short When It Comes to Privacy

      Pauline Anderson

      May 22, 2023

      Only 11% of eating disorder apps protect the privacy of users as is mandated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), according to the results of a new study.

      Federal laws require those handling sensitive health information to have policies and security safeguards in place to protect such information, whether it's stored on paper or electronically.

      Theodora O'Leary

      "As it stands right now, there's not enough evidence to support using these apps as an adjunct to clinical care," study author Theodora O'Leary, a fourth-year medical student at Tufts University, told Medscape Medical News. "We need more research on the efficacy of these apps because right now not enough of them meet HIPAA [standards] and don't have privacy and security measures."

      The findings were presented at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2023 Annual Meeting.

      Eating disorders (EDs) are a common mental health condition affecting almost 1 in 10 Americans over their lifetime. Yet only about a third of patients with an eating disorder receive adequate treatment.

      The pandemic saw a rise in eating disorders and in the use of mental health apps "to kind of fill the gap because people couldn't be seen in person," said O'Leary.

      Inexpensive and Accessible

      Smartphone apps have a lot of advantages for patients with an ED. For one thing, they're relatively inexpensive and accessible; most Americans already own one or more devices on which these apps can be used.

      They're also a feasible means of delivering psychological interventions, which are often recommended for EDs. Among these interventions, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has the largest evidence base for this condition.

      Also, as many individuals with an ED may be reluctant to seek treatment because of stigma and shame, the anonymity afforded by an app could increase access to the help they seek.

      But O'Leary warned the FDA does not regulate these apps, and people are sharing their personal health information on them.

      The researchers conducted a review of commercially available eating disorder apps by searching the Apple and Google play stores using key phrases such as "eating disorder", "anorexia" and "binge eating disorder".

      They found 16 relevant apps that they added to the publicly available apps already in a database at Tufts, for a total of about 36 that were evaluated in the study (the number fluctuates as apps are deleted.)

      They then reviewed the apps using the 105 questions based on the APA's app evaluation model, which covers categories such as efficacy, privacy, accessibility, and clinical applicability. And they used filters to group apps by characteristic such as function, cost, and features.

      The vast majority were self-help apps, which include things like journaling, meditation, and information on CBT. Others were reference apps that provide related definitions and sometimes include surveys to determine, for example, if the user has an eating disorder.

      About 44% of the apps track mood and 53% track symptoms. Some 56% include journaling, 42% mindfulness, 53% goal setting, and 42% psychoeducation.

      Hybrid Care

      Only 5% of apps allow for "hybrid" care. This, explained O'Leary, is when clinicians use their own app to access patients' apps, allowing them to track food restrictions and therapies, and make comments.

      "The hybrid is viewed as the best form of app", she said. "It's almost like an adjunct to clinical care."

      Hybrid apps also tend to have patient safety features, she added. And these apps meet HIPAA standards, which only 11% of the apps in the study did.

      Only 15% of apps advised patients to take steps in case of an emergency, and 11% had supporting studies. And where there was supporting research, much of it was funded by the app creators, said O'Leary.

      For example, an app provided by Noom (the weight loss program that promises to help change habits and mindsets around food) "has a bunch of feasibility studies but they're all funded by Noom", which can introduce bias, she explained.

      None of the apps were created by an accredited health care institution, she noted. "And I think only one app out of all the eating disorder apps we looked at was from a nonprofit."

      About 17% of the apps offer help with a "coach" or "expert". However, these apps often fail to disclose the definition of a coach or state they're not a replacement for medical care.

      Coaching Apps More Expensive

      Additionally, these coaching apps are often some of the most expensive, said O'Leary.

      Medscape Medical News asked Daniel E. Gih, MD, associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, to comment on this new research. Gih helped start an eating disorders program at the University of Michigan and continues to see patients with eating disorders at Nebraska.

      The increase in the use of eating disorder apps isn't surprising as the incidence of these disorders increased in the wake of pandemic restrictions, especially among young people, said Gih.

      "Patients are likely doing more research on their medical conditions and trying to crowdsource information or self-treat."

      It's unclear whether "shame or just the general lack of specialized eating disorder professionals", including physicians, is driving some of the interest in these apps, he added.

      Gih stressed eating disorder apps should not only include screening for suicidality, but also explicitly tell patients to seek immediate attention if they show certain signs — for example, fainting, chest pain, or blood in emesis.

      "The apps may be giving patients false hope or delaying medical care," he said. "Apps are likely not sufficient enough to replace a multidisciplinary team with experience and expertise in eating disorders."

      O'Leary and Gih report no relevant financial relationships.

      American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2023 Annual Meeting: Poster P04-052. Presented May 21, 2023.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Facebook and Twitter

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.