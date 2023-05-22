News & Perspective
      Monday, May 22, 2023
      FDA Approves Autoinjector Pen for Humira Biosimilar, Cyltezo

      Lucy Hicks

      May 22, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved a new autoinjection option for adalimumab-adbm (Cyltezo), a biosimilar to AbbVie's adalimumab (Humira), ahead of Cyltezo's commercial launch on July 1, 2023.

      Cyltezo was approved by the FDA in 2017 as a prefilled syringe and was the first biosimilar deemed to be interchangeable with Humira in 2021. It is indicated to treat multiple chronic inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. This new design, which features one-button, three-step activation, has been certified as an "Ease of Use" product by the Arthritis Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a press release. The 40-mg, prefilled Cyltezo Pen will be available in two-, four-, and six-pack options.

      "The FDA approval of the Cyltezo Pen is great news for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases who may prefer administering the medication needed to manage their conditions via an autoinjector," said Stephen Pagnotta, the executive director and biosimilar commercial lead at Boehringer Ingelheim in a statement; "we're excited to be able to offer the Cyltezo Pen as an additional option to patients at Cyltezo's launch on July 1."

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

