News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, May 19, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves Epcoritamab for r/r B-Cell Lymphoma

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      May 19, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration approved epcoritamab (DuoBody, AbbVie and GenMab) today for adults with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma following at least two lines of systemic therapy. This includes patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma arising from indolent lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

      Epcoritamab is the first subcutaneous bispecific antibody approved for the indication. The biologic simultaneously binds CD3 on cytotoxic T cells to CD20 on lymphomic B cells, inducing T-cell mediated destruction.

      "Together with our partner, AbbVie, we recognize the unmet need for safe, effective, and accessible treatments for patients with B-cell malignancies and we believe that epcoritamab has the potential to become a core therapy in this patient population," Jan van de Winkel, PhD, CEO of Genmab, said in a press release announcing FDA's acceptance of its biologic licensing application in November 2022.

      A potential competitor, Roche's bispecific antibody mosunetuzumab (Lunsumio), was approved in December 2022. Mosunetuzumab has the same mechanism of action as epcoritamab but is indicated for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic therapy. A phase 3 trial is currently underway exploring epcoritamab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma as part of combination therapy.

      The current approval was based on the open-label phase 2 EPCORE NHL-1 trial conducted by AbbVie and Genmab. The trial's efficacy population included 148 adults with relapsed or refractory CD20+ large B-cell lymphoma who had received at least two prior lines of therapy, including anti-CD20 therapies. Almost 40% had undergone CAR-T cell therapy.

      Epcoritamab was administered initially once weekly, then every 2 weekly, and then every 4 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The trial had no comparator arm.

      At a median follow-up of 10.7 months, the overall response rate was 61% and the complete response rate was 38%. At a median follow-up of 9.8 months among responders, the median duration of response was 15.6 months.

      The prescribing information comes with a boxed warning for serious or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome and life-threatening or fatal immune-effector-cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome. Warnings and precautions include infections and cytopenias.

      Among the 157 patients who received epcoritamab in the trial at the recommended dose, grade 1-3 cytokine release syndrome occurred in 51%, immune-effector-cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome occurred in 6% (with one fatal case), and 15% experienced serious infections.

      The most common Grade 3 or 4 events included neutropenia (14.6%), anemia (10.2%), and thrombocytopenia (5.7%).

      The FDA recommends epcoritamab be administered subcutaneously in 28-day cycles until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

      The FDA also noted that "this indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial."

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.