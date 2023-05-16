ATS 2023 Welcomes the World to Washington

This year's American Thoracic Society International Conference will have an expanded global focus, with speakers and attendees from around the world, and greater opportunities than ever for networking and learning.

One key feature will be the International Participants Center (IPC), a space specifically for global attendees to consult on issues affecting their local populations, and to build connections.

"While experts from outside the United States travel to the ATS International Conference for the latest advancements in thoracic medicine, they also come for the opportunity to connect with their colleagues from around the world," said ATS president Gregory P. Downey, MD, in a statement. "Many people felt that an essential aspect of human connection was lost with the virtual conferences during COVID-19, so we are still very excited to host the international conference in person again."

Big Themes

This year's opening ceremony kicks off with a keynote address from Stephen K. Klasko, MD, former dean of Drexel University and the University of South Florida, past president of Thomas Jefferson University, and CEO of USF Health and Jefferson Health. Downey also will present an update of the Society's achievements of the past year and priorities for the future.

The opening plenary session this year features Timothy Caulfield, BSc, LLB, an author and professor of law and science policy at the University of Alberta, Canada. Caulfield's research interests range from stem cells and genetics to research ethics and public health policy. His books include: The Cure for Everything: Untangling the Twisted Messages about Health, Fitness and Happiness; Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: When Celebrity Culture and Science Clash; and Relax, Dammit!: A User's Guide to the Age of Anxiety.

Other notable speakers include Horace DeLisser, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania, who headlines the annual ATS Diversity Forum. This year's Women's Forum will be led by Refiloe Masekela, MD, of the University of KwaZulu Natal, Durban, South Africa, and Margareth Dalcolmo, MD, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hot Topics

Attendees will be able to explore sessions on a mix of hot topics that will likely generate lively discussions, with presentations including involving health disparities and ways to optimize the latest technology.

The session titled Achieving health equity in global critical care: challenges and innovations will be presented May 21 and features speakers who will offer perspective on innovative strategies that improve outcomes in lower-resourced settings. "This multidisciplinary session will cover a diversity of essential topics relevant to attendees interested in critical care delivery in strained settings around the world," according to the program details.

Another session, Using technology to save the brain and body: novel interventions to manage pain, anxiety, delirium, and promote mobility in the ICU, takes on the challenge of managing delirium in the ICU setting. ICU patients also experience pain and anxiety related to procedures, invasive ventilation, and inability to communicate, and the session speakers will address these topics. The presentations in the session include "innovative clinical care approaches leveraging technology to provide nonpharmacological interventions for management of pain, anxiety, and delirium," as well as "machine-learning approaches for patient assessment, patient communication technology, music applications to manage delirium, pain and anxiety, and telehealth-based cognitive and physical training for ICU delirium survivors," according to the program.

Career Guidance

No matter where you are in your career journey, this year's ATS meeting can help. Educational Events on May 20 include "Boot Camp" all-day events for residents and also for new faculty. An evening happy hour offers a networking opportunity for early career professionals.

But Wait, There's More

Other can't miss features this year: poster sessions (including the popular RAPiD Abstract Poster Discussion sessions), Meet the Experts seminars, and core curriculum sessions with a focus on topics such as adult care, pediatric care, and sleep issues.

American Thoracic Society International Conference. May 19-24, Washington, DC.

