News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, May 16, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ARVO 2023

      Foot Ulcers Red Flag for Eye Disease in Diabetes

      Jake Remaly

      May 15, 2023

      Sores on the feet can signal problems with the eyes in patients with diabetes.

      Prior research and anecdotal experience show that diabetic foot ulcers and diabetic retinopathy frequently co-occur. New research further clarifies this link and shows that patients with foot ulcers may receive fewer treatments to protect their sight.

      David J. Ramsey, MD, PhD, MPH, director of ophthalmic research at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, said when clinicians detect either condition, they should involve a team that can intervene to help protect a patient's vision and mobility.

      For example, they should ensure patients receive comprehensive eye and foot evaluations and help them optimize diabetes management.

      The new study, presented at the 2023 annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, "adds an important dimension" to understanding the association between the conditions, said Ramsey, who recently reviewed correlations between diabetic foot ulcers and diabetic retinopathy and their underlying causes.

      "Patients with diabetic foot ulcers appear to receive less attention to their diabetic retinopathy and may receive fewer treatments with eye injections targeting vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF], an important driver of progression of diabetic retinopathy," said Ramsey, who is also an associate professor of ophthalmology at Tufts University School of Medicine. He was not involved in the study presented at ARVO 2023.

      In the new study, Christopher T. Zhu, a medical student at UT Health San Antonio, and colleagues analyzed data from 426 eyes of 213 patients with type 2 diabetes who had had at least two eye exams between 2012 and 2022; 72 of the patients had diabetic foot ulcers. Patients were followed for about 4 years on average.

      Patients with diabetic foot ulcers had a higher percentage of eyes with macular edema on their initial exam (32.6% vs. 28%). By the final exam, the percentage of eyes with macular edema was significantly greater in the group with diabetic foot ulcers (64.6% vs 37.6%; P < .0001), Zhu's group reported.

      Eyes with nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy progressed to proliferative diabetic retinopathy, the worst grade, at a higher rate in the group with foot ulcers (50.6% vs 35.6%; P = .03). In addition, patients with foot ulcers were more likely to experience vitreous hemorrhage (55.6% vs 38.7%), the researchers found.

      Despite patients with foot ulcers tending to have worse disease, they received fewer treatments for retinopathy. Those without ulcers received an average of 6.9 anti-VEGF injections per eye, while those with ulcers averaged 4.3.

      Foot ulcers may hinder the ability of patients to get to appointments to receive the injections, Zhu and colleagues wrote. "For many patients in our part of the country [South Texas], a lack of transportation is a particular barrier to healthcare access," Zhu told Medscape.

      Zhu's team conducted their study after noticing that patients with diabetes and foot ulcers who presented to their eye clinics "appeared to progress faster to worse grades of retinopathy" than patients with diabetes who did not have ulcers.

      "Similar to how foot ulcers develop due to a severe disruption in blood flow [vascular] and a loss of sensation [neurologic], diabetic retinopathy may have a relation to microvascular disease, neurologic degeneration, and inflammation," he said.

      The findings confirm "that poor perfusion of the eye and foot are linked and can cause ischemic retinopathy leading to the development of proliferative diabetic retinopathy and vitreous hemorrhages, both serious, vision-threatening conditions," Ramsey said.

      To some extent, fewer treatments with anti-VEGF agents may account for why patients with foot ulcers have more eye complications, Ramsey added. "Additional research needs to be done to further dissect the cause and the effect, but it’s a very important finding that we need to increase awareness about," he said.

      Ramsey and Zhu reported no relevant financial relationships.

      Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 annual meeting. Presented on demand.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.