News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Saturday, May 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Annual Costs of Lecanemab Estimated to Be Upwards of $2 Billion

      Megan Brooks

      May 12, 2023

      The anti-amyloid agent lecanemab (Leqembi, Eisai) and associated ancillary services could add an estimated $2 to $5 billion annually to Medicare spending, with substantial out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries who don't have supplemental coverage, a new cost analysis suggests.

      "These additional costs could strain the Medicare program and its beneficiaries, who may face rising premiums to help Medicare pay for the drug," study investigator Julia Cave Arbanas, with the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, notes in a news release.

      "Additional premium increases are especially concerning because many older Americans rely on a fixed income," Arbanas adds.

      The study was published online May 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

      Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to lecanemab for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

      As reported by Medscape Medical News, the approval was based on findings from the CLARITY AD trial, which showed modest cognitive benefit but at a cost of increased risk for amyloid-related edema and effusions.

      The investigators note that lecanemab's $26,500 proposed annual acquisition cost and ancillary spending could increase Medicare spending, possibly leading to increases in beneficiary premiums.

      To estimate annual Medicare spending on lecanemab, the investigators conducted a cost analysis using nationally representative survey data from the 2018 Health and Retirement Study (HRS).

      They incorporated direct drug costs as well as indirect costs for associated healthcare services, such as imaging, neurology visits, and other related care.

      Among 7588 HRS participants, who represented 44 million Medicare beneficiaries, 16.2% had mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia and would be eligible to receive lecanemab.

      The researchers estimate that the total annualized medication costs would be $25,850 and that ancillary costs would be $7330 per beneficiary.

      According to these estimates, if 85,687 eligible patients (lower-bound estimate) received lecanemab, Medicare would spend $2.0 billion annually (95% CI, $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion).

      If 216,536 eligible patients (upper-bound estimate) received lecanemab, Medicare would shell out $5.1 billion annually (95% CI, $4.6 billion to $5.7 billion), the study team calculates.

      Without supplemental insurance, Medicare beneficiaries would be responsible for $6636 out-of-pocket for the drug, the researchers note.

      They caution that the analysis did not account for rebates, price changes, or societal costs, such as caregiver burden, "which may shift due to transportation to infusions and appointments or changes in patients' cognitive function."

      "Despite incorporating increases in cognitive screening and case positivity rates, these estimates are conservative; changes in physician behavior, cognitive screening capacity and demand, new diagnoses of MCI or mild dementia, and associated spending may increase more than anticipated," they write.

      The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      JAMA Intern Med. Published online May 11, 2023. Abstract

      For more Medscape Neurology news, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Recommendations
      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.