﻿
Univadis

      Friday, May 12, 2023
      FDA OKs New Drug for Fabry Disease

      Megan Brooks

      May 11, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pegunigalsidase alfa (Elfabrio, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases/Protalix BioTherapeutics), an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) to treat adults with confirmed Fabry disease.

      Fabry disease is a rare inherited X-linked lysosomal disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A (GLA), which leads to the buildup of globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) in blood vessels, kidneys, heart, nerves, and other organs, increasing the risk for kidney failure, myocardial infarction, stroke, and other problems.

      Elfabrio delivers a functional version of GLA. It's given by intravenous infusion every 2 weeks.

      Evidence for safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Elfabrio stem from a comprehensive clinical program in more than 140 patients with up to 7.5 years of follow up treatment.

      It has been studied in both ERT-naïve and ERT-experienced patients. In one head-to-head trial, Elfabrio was non-inferior in safety and efficacy to agalsidase beta (Fabrazyme, Sanofi Genzyme), the companies said in a press statement announcing approval.

      "The totality of clinical data suggests that Elfabrio has the potential to be a long-lasting therapy," Dror Bashan, president and CEO of Protalix, said in the statement,

      Patients treated with Elfabrio have experienced hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

      In clinical trials, 20 (14%) patients treated with Elfabrio experienced hypersensitivity reactions; 4 patients (3%) experienced anaphylaxis reactions that occurred within 5 to 40 minutes of the start of the initial infusion.

      Before administering Elfabrio, pretreatment with antihistamines, antipyretics, and/or corticosteroids should be considered, the label advises.

      Patients and caregivers should be informed of the signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions and infusion-associated reactions and instructed to seek medical care immediately if such symptoms occur.

      A case of membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis with immune depositions in the kidney was reported during clinical trials. Monitoring serum creatinine and urinary protein-to-creatinine ratio is advised. If glomerulonephritis is suspected, treatment should be stopped until a diagnostic evaluation can be conducted.

      Full prescribing information is available online.

