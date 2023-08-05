News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, May 8, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      Eyenovia's Mydcombi Gets FDA Nod for Pupil Dilation

      Lisa Gillespie

      May 08, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mydcombi (Eyenovia) for the dilation of pupils during diagnostic procedures.

      The ophthalmic spray, made of 1% tropicamide and 2.5% phenylephrine hydrochloride, is the first agent approved for use with Eyenovia's Optejet dispenser, which distributes a fine mist that coasts the surface of the eye.

      "The use of eye dropper bottles has presented challenges for dosing in ophthalmologic settings in millions of patients," Sean Ianchulev, MD, founder of Eyenovia and chairman of its board of directors, said in a press release about the FDA approval. "We can do better now using sophisticated micro-array print delivery with physiologic dosing that is similar to the natural tear film volume."

      The company said the product can be used for mydriasis prior to cataract surgery and for comprehensive eye exams.

      Eyenovia said it will begin internal manufacturing for a 2024 rollout.

      Clinicians should use caution in applying the drug in patients with cardiovascular disease and hyperthyroidism because of significant elevations in blood pressure, the company said. Common adverse reactions in clinical trials included transient blurred vision, reduced visual acuity, photophobia, and increased intraocular pressure. Some cases of rebound miosis were reported 1 day post administration.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.