News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, May 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Business of Medicine

      Kaiser Permanente Acquires Geisinger Health in $5 Billion Mega-Deal

      Janet Rae-Dupree

      May 04, 2023

      In one of the largest healthcare deals to date, Kaiser Permanente is acquiring Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health and investing $5 billion to fold it into a new nonprofit subsidiary called Risant Health, which is set to purchase additional medical groups in coming years.

      While regulators still must review this initial acquisition, the marriage of Kaiser and Geisinger would create a behemoth with more than $100 billion in annual revenue — 95% of it coming from the Kaiser side of the equation.

      Like Kaiser, Geisinger both owns hospitals — 10 of them — and operates its own health insurance program. Unlike California-based Kaiser, which operates a closed system of 39 hospitals and employs 24,000 doctors, Geisinger accepts health insurance from other payers.

      The deal marks a significant turning point in the healthcare consolidations of the past two decades, albeit a perplexing one, notes Paul Ginsburg, PhD, professor of health policy practice and management at the University of Southern California's Sol Price School of Public Policy.

      "It baffles me as to how Kaiser could see the Geisinger clinic being helpful to it given the disparate geographic element," he said. "I wouldn't think that Kaiser is at all close to being able to offer a national insurance plan because there would be too many giant [geographic] holes in it."

      But the announcement that Risant is set to acquire additional health systems may signal that Kaiser is maneuvering to become a national player. Kaiser has tried in vain to expand into Texas, New York, and North Carolina in the past.

      "It's too soon to tell what the effects may be on doctors and patients," Ginsburg said. He noted that, by controlling both medical services and insurance plans, Geisinger and Kaiser share critical synergies that may ease the way for joining forces.

      Tempted by the $5 billion backing for Risant, other medical groups still struggling to recover post-pandemic likely are weighing the benefits of similar deals for themselves, he says.

      Former Department of Justice healthcare antitrust attorney Thomas Greaney, JD, a visiting professor at UC (formerly Hastings) College of Law San Francisco, sees few reasons why regulators would weigh in to oppose the deal. In fact, there's a potential for increased market competition for national accounts, he says.

      "There are only four major insurers handling national accounts right now, so this could be pro-competitive," Greaney says. There's a caveat, though: If Kaiser uses Risant to push "all-or-nothing" contracting on insurance carriers — requiring them to include all hospitals and clinics in the network if they wish to do business with any of them — that could force prices up and attract antitrust attention.

      Sachin Jain, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of SCAN Group, doubts that it will come to that. Instead, he believes that by creating Risant, Kaiser is developing a new category of healthcare services organization.

      "These non-geographically contiguous health systems with centralized capabilities can drive new dynamics and improve performance," he said. "It's both an offensive and defensive move by Kaiser and Geisinger to try to strengthen themselves, but at the same time there's a lot of promise in what they've announced publicly."

      He knows what it's like. SCAN announced in December that it is merging with CareOregon to form the HealthRight Group. "We're seeing opportunities to make one plus one equal three and I believe that's exactly what Kaiser and Geisinger are doing, too."

      But Robert Pearl, MD, former CEO of Permanente Medical Group, is concerned by the fact that it's the health plan arm of Kaiser — not the combined entity — that's making the Geisinger acquisition. Care delivery within Kaiser Permanente is done by the medical group, he notes.

      "The secret sauce of Kaiser Permanente has been the combined purpose of both the health plan and the medical group," he says. "If you don't bring that entire sauce to the table, it diminishes the likelihood of the outcome being as good as it otherwise might be."

      Jeff Goldsmith, PhD, president of consulting firm Health Futures, also has his doubts.

      "Kaiser has no experience in turning around a large, multi-payer integrated system like Geisinger," he says. "Geisinger is in deep financial trouble and Kaiser has had a challenging couple of years, too. They're not going to rebrand Geisinger, so what is Kaiser doing exactly?"

      Individual doctors, too, are watching the deal with fascination after years of seeing private practices absorbed into increasingly large networks.

      "UPMC vs Kaiser is Godzilla vs King Kong," wrote Phil Grieshaber, MD, on Reddit, referring to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center network, Geisinger's primary competition in its Pennsylvania market. "This is gonna be a bloodbath."

      Grieshaber, a general practitioner who currently is on medical leave, told Medscape he expects the rivals will spend significant money at first to gain the upper hand. But within a few years, he believes the competitors will contract and begin cutting costs and reducing care.

      "This is, of course, just my opinion," he says. "But I'm not optimistic about this being a positive for everyone."

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.