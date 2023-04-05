Wegovy US Supply Shortage Strikes Again

The on-again, off-again saga of Wegovy supply problems for US patients looking to lose weight is back.

Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures and markets semaglutide for weight loss as Wegovy and for treating type 2 diabetes as Ozempic, announced in a website update on May 4 that the company will only be able to "supply limited quantities of 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1-mg dose strengths [of Wegovy] to wholesalers for distribution to retail pharmacies" in the United States. This means that the expected supply "will not meet anticipated patient demand," a situation the company expects to continue "through September."

The website added that the bottleneck is caused by supply failing to meet US demand, although the announcement also assured patients established on the drug and taking higher weekly dosages that their supply should not be affected.

"We do not currently anticipate supply interruptions of the 1.7-mg and 2.4-mg dose strengths of Wegovy," the announcement also states.

Déjà Vu All Over Again

If this supply shortage seems like déjà vu, that's because the US supply of Wegovy also fell short throughout much of 2022. However, by December 2022, and as recently as February 2023, statements from Novo Nordisk made it sound as though the supply shortages were coming to an end. The company's announcement today shows that optimism was misplaced.

A shortage of 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1.0-mg dosages will mostly affect people starting a Wegovy regimen. To avoid or minimize adverse effects, especially gastrointestinal adverse effects, when patients start treatment with semaglutide or any other agent from the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class they initiate on the lowest dose and gradually work up to reach a maintenance dose, which for semaglutide as Wegovy can be up to 2.4 mg/week.

The company's announcement acknowledges this targeted impact, saying that healthcare providers should "take into consideration the limited supply of the 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1-mg dose strengths of Wegovy as part of their decision-making when initiating new patients on therapy, recognizing the possibility of disruption in care."

Novo Nordisk's announcement also implored healthcare providers and patients to avoid using Ozempic, the semaglutide formulation for treating type 2 diabetes, as a workaround. The statement highlights that Wegovy and Ozempic "are not interchangeable," although both are formulations of semaglutide.

This Wegovy shortage redux may prompt a return to the workarounds devised by US weight-loss clinicians last year, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

One of these workarounds used by several US weight-loss clinicians involves starting patients on a different GLP-1 receptor agonist for weight loss, such as liraglutide (Saxenda), and then switching the patient to an available higher-dose formulation of Wegovy once the up-titration phase is complete.

Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter for Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia area. @mitchelzoler

For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.