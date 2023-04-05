News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, May 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Wegovy US Supply Shortage Strikes Again

      Mitchel L. Zoler, PhD

      May 04, 2023

      The on-again, off-again saga of Wegovy supply problems for US patients looking to lose weight is back.

      Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures and markets semaglutide for weight loss as Wegovy and for treating type 2 diabetes as Ozempic, announced in a website update on May 4 that the company will only be able to "supply limited quantities of 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1-mg dose strengths [of Wegovy] to wholesalers for distribution to retail pharmacies" in the United States. This means that the expected supply "will not meet anticipated patient demand," a situation the company expects to continue "through September."

      The website added that the bottleneck is caused by supply failing to meet US demand, although the announcement also assured patients established on the drug and taking higher weekly dosages that their supply should not be affected.

      "We do not currently anticipate supply interruptions of the 1.7-mg and 2.4-mg dose strengths of Wegovy," the announcement also states.

      Déjà Vu All Over Again

      If this supply shortage seems like déjà vu, that's because the US supply of Wegovy also fell short throughout much of 2022. However, by December 2022, and as recently as February 2023, statements from Novo Nordisk made it sound as though the supply shortages were coming to an end. The company's announcement today shows that optimism was misplaced.

      A shortage of 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1.0-mg dosages will mostly affect people starting a Wegovy regimen. To avoid or minimize adverse effects, especially gastrointestinal adverse effects, when patients start treatment with semaglutide or any other agent from the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class they initiate on the lowest dose and gradually work up to reach a maintenance dose, which for semaglutide as Wegovy can be up to 2.4 mg/week.

      The company's announcement acknowledges this targeted impact, saying that healthcare providers should "take into consideration the limited supply of the 0.25-mg, 0.5-mg, and 1-mg dose strengths of Wegovy as part of their decision-making when initiating new patients on therapy, recognizing the possibility of disruption in care."

      Novo Nordisk's announcement also implored healthcare providers and patients to avoid using Ozempic, the semaglutide formulation for treating type 2 diabetes, as a workaround. The statement highlights that Wegovy and Ozempic "are not interchangeable," although both are formulations of semaglutide.

      This Wegovy shortage redux may prompt a return to the workarounds devised by US weight-loss clinicians last year, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

      One of these workarounds used by several US weight-loss clinicians involves starting patients on a different GLP-1 receptor agonist for weight loss, such as liraglutide (Saxenda), and then switching the patient to an available higher-dose formulation of Wegovy once the up-titration phase is complete.

      Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter for Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia area. @mitchelzoler

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.