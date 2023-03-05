News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, May 3, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      FDA Puts Partial Hold on Investigational Alopecia Areata Drug Deuruxolitinib

      Marcia Frellick

      May 03, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked the manufacturer of the investigational drug for alopecia areata, deuruxolitinib to stop trials of the 12-mg dose because of the potential for thrombotic events, the company said in a press release on May 2.

      The announcement came after a pulmonary embolism occurred with the 12-mg twice-daily dose in one of the long-term open label extension (OLE) studies, the company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said.

      The company stated that the FDA has placed the Investigational New Drug testing for deuruxolitinib on partial clinical hold, and the agency is requiring that study participants who are currently on the 12-mg twice-daily dose in the OLE studies stop taking that dose. The hold covers only the 12-mg dose.

      No Hold on 8-Mg Dose

      "There have been no thrombotic events reported to date for the 8 mg BID dose and US FDA has not placed the 8 mg BID dose on hold," the company said in the statement.

      The statement added, "We are taking immediate steps to transition the patients in the OLE studies to the 8 mg BID dose arm in the ongoing studies."

      The company said that no thromboembolic events were observed in the phase 2 or phase 3 trials and said that it will work closely with the FDA to address its concerns. A formal letter detailing the FDA's concerns is expected within 30 days.

      Deuruxolitinib is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) and JAK2 enzymes.

      The FDA has granted deuruxolitinib breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata as well as fast-track designation for the treatment of alopecia areata.

      In March, Medscape Medical News reported from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting that based on phase 3 studies that demonstrate robust hair growth in about one third of patients, deuruxolitinib has the potential to become the second JAK inhibitor available for the treatment of alopecia areata. If approved, it will join baricitinib (Olumiant), which received FDA approval almost 1 year ago.

      Also at AAD, Medscape Medical News reported that principal investigator Brett A. King, MD, PhD, associate professor of dermatology, Yale University, in his presentation on the results of THRIVE-AA2, one of the two phase 3 trials of deuruxolitinib, displayed several before-and-after photos and said, "The photos tell the whole story. This is why there is so much excitement about these drugs." Dr King also was a principal investigator in studies of baricitinib.

      With one exception, labeling for baricitinib and other JAK inhibitors with dermatologic indications includes a boxed warning listing serious adverse events including the risk for major adverse cardiac events, and thrombosis, including pulmonary embolism, based on the risks in a rheumatoid arthritis study.

      Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @mfrellick.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.