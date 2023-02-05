News & Perspective
      About a Fifth of Us Are Hypersensitive to Sounds

      Medscape Staff

      May 02, 2023

      Nearly 1 in 5 adults experience significant negative reactions to simple sounds in a condition called misophonia, according to research conducted at King's College London.

      What to Know

      • A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that up to 18% of the population suffer from increased intolerance to certain sounds. The most common negative reaction was irritation.

      • Sensitivity to sound is called misophonia. It is characterized by strong negative reactions when hearing certain common sounds, such as chewing or sniffing. Only 13.6% of the study sample was even aware of the term misophonia prior to the survey.

      • There were no significant differences in the prevalence of misophonia on the basis of gender. Most people with misophonia often blame themselves for the strong reactions and for missing out on things because of the impact of sounds.

      • Some of the individuals with misophonia reported that they felt trapped and helpless when they could not get away from sounds that bothered them.

      • Though these results are specific to the UK, the survey tool may be applied in other countries and cultures to help understand and assess misophonia effectively.

      This is a summary of the article, "Misophonia in the UK: Prevalence and Norms From the S-Five in a UK Representative Sample," published in PLOS ONE on March 22, 2023. The full article can be found on journal.plos.org.

