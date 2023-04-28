News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, April 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News

      'COVID-19 Diet' a Boon to Kidney Stone Patients

      Howard Wolinsky

      April 28, 2023

      Your kidneys may be hailing the "COVID-19 diet."

      Some patients prone to kidney stones lowered their intake of sodium and calcium in 2020 as they switched to home cooking, and the reductions have persisted even as restaurants have reopened.

      Researchers from the Department of Urology at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York, reported the findings today at the 2023 meeting of the American Urology Association.

      "Subjectively, we noticed our friends, families and our patients reporting that they starting cooking more at home and started eating less out at restaurants; one patient called it the 'COVID-19 diet,' " said David Schulsinger, MD, an associate professor of urology at Stony Brook and the senior author of the study.

      Restaurants were closed in New York state starting in March 2020.

      Dr David Schulsinger

      Schulsinger said reducing the intake of sodium can lower the risk for developing hypernatriuria or hypercalciuria because home cooking allows patients greater control over how they season their food.

      In the study, 93 patients (54 men, 39 women, mean age, 60.1 years) underwent 24-hour urine studies at three points in time: before March 16, 2020; over the following 10-month period; and a "post-COVID-19" stage between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022.

      Levels of urinary sodium decreased from 166.15 ±7.5 mEq/L pre-COVID to 149.09 ±7.6 mEq/L during the pandemic (P = .015), and to 138.55 ±6.83 mEq/L in the last time frame (P = .0035). Urinary calcium fell from 214.18 ±13.05 mEq/L pre-COVID to 191.48 ±13.03 mEq/L (P = .010). Calcium levels remained improved, at 185.33 ±12.61 mEq/L, in the post-COVID period (P = .012), according to the researchers.

      The study had no specific funding. Schulsinger reports no relevant financial relationships.

      American Urological Association 2023 annual meeting: Abstract MP10-12. Presented April 28, 2023.

      Howard Wolinsky is a Chicago-based medical freelancer and a patient diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer who has been on active surveillance since 2010.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.