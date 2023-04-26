Why Is Buprenorphine Use Flatlining?

Initiation of buprenorphine in hospitals in the United States has plateaued since 2018, with low retention rates of less than 25%, based on data from more than 3 million individuals who began buprenorphine between January 2016 and October 2022.

Opioid overdose deaths are at a record high in the US, and many of these deaths can be prevented with medications such as buprenorphine, said lead author Kao-Ping Chua, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in an interview. "However, buprenorphine cannot prevent opioid overdose deaths if patients are never started on the medication or only stay on the medication for a short time. For that reason, rates of buprenorphine initiation and retention are critical metrics for measuring how well the US healthcare system is responding to the opioid epidemic," he said.

"At the time we started our study, several other research groups had evaluated US rates of buprenorphine initiation and retention using data through 2020. However, more recent national data were lacking," Chua told Medscape. "We felt that this was an important knowledge gap given the many changes in society that have occurred since 2020," he noted. "For example, it was possible that the relaxation of social distancing measures during 2021 and 2022 might have reduced barriers to healthcare visits, thereby increasing opportunities to initiate treatment for opioid addiction with buprenorphine," he said.

Chua and colleagues used data from the IQVIA Longitudinal Prescription Database, which reports 92% of prescriptions dispensed from retail pharmacies in the United States. "Buprenorphine products included immediate-release and extended-release formulations approved for opioid use disorder but not formulations primarily used to treat pain," they write.

Monthly buprenorphine initiation was defined as the number of patients initiating therapy per 100,000 individuals. For retention, the researchers used a National Quality Forum-endorsed quality measure that defined retention as continuous use of buprenorphine for at least 180 days.

A total of 3,006,629 patients began buprenorphine therapy during the study period; approximately 43% were female.

During the first years of the study period, from January 2016 through September 2018, the monthly buprenorphine initiation rate increased from 12.5 per 100,000 to 15.9 per 100,000, with a statistically significant monthly percentage change of 0.62% (P < .001).

However, from October 2018 through October 2022, the monthly percentage remained essentially the same (P = .62) with a monthly percentage change of −0.03%.

From March 2020 through December 2020, the median monthly buprenorphine initiation rate was 14.4 per 100,000, only slightly lower than the rates from January 2019 through February 2020 and from January 2021 through October 2022 (15.5 per 100,000 and 15.0 per 100,000, respectively).

Over the entire study period from January 2016 through October 2022, the median monthly retention rate for buprenorphine use was 22.2%. This rate increased minimally, with no significant changes in slope and a monthly percentage change of 0.08% (P = .04).

The study findings were limited by several factors including a lack of data on race and ethnicity, in-clinic administration of buprenorphine, and buprenorphine dispensing through methadone outpatient programs, the researchers note. Also, data did not indicate whether some patients began buprenorphine to treat pain, they say. The timing of the flattening of buprenorphine use also suggests the influence of factors beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, they write.

However, the results were strengthened by the large sample size and suggest that efforts to date to increase buprenorphine use have been unsuccessful, the researchers write. "A comprehensive approach is needed to eliminate barriers to buprenorphine initiation and retention, such as stigma and uneven access to prescribers," they conclude.

Study Highlights Underuse of Buprenorphine Option

"Our study shows that buprenorphine initiation rates have been flat since the end of 2018 and that rates of 180-day retention in buprenorphine therapy have remained low throughout 2016-2022," Chua told Medscape. "Neither of these findings are particularly surprising, but they are disappointing," he said. "There were a lot of policy and clinical efforts to maintain and expand access to buprenorphine during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as allowing buprenorphine to be prescribed via telehealth without an in-person visit and eliminating training requirements for the waiver that previously was required to prescribe buprenorphine.

"The fact that buprenorphine initiation and retention did not rise after these efforts were implemented suggests that they were insufficient to meet the rising need for this medication," he said.

The current study "adds to a growing body of research suggesting that clinicians are not maximizing opportunities to initiate buprenorphine treatment among patients with opioid addiction," Chua said. He cited another of his recent studies in which 1 in 12 patients were prescribed buprenorphine within 30 days of an emergency department visit for opioid overdose from August 2019 to April 2021, but half of patients with emergency department visits with anaphylaxis were prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector.

"My hope is that our new study will further underscore to clinicians how much the healthcare system is underusing a critical tool to prevent opioid overdose deaths," he said.

The federal government's recent elimination of the waiver needed to prescribe buprenorphine may move the needle, but to what degree remains to be seen, Chua added. "It is possible this intervention will be insufficient to overcome the many other barriers to buprenorphine initiation and retention, such as stigma about the drug among clinicians, patients, and pharmacists," he said.

Lack of Education Remains a Barrier to Buprenorphine Use

The current study is important to determine whether attempts to increase buprenorphine initiation and treatment retention are working, said Reuben J. Strayer, MD, director of addiction medicine in the emergency medicine department at Maimonides Medical Center in New York City, in an interview.

Strayer was not involved in the current study, but said he was surprised that initiation of buprenorphine didn't decrease more dramatically during pandemic, given the significant barriers to accessing care during that time.

However, "Efforts to increase buprenorphine initiation and retention have not been sufficiently effective," Strayer told Medscape. "The rise of fentanyl as a primary street opioid, replacing heroin, has dissuaded both patients and providers from initiating buprenorphine for fear of precipitated withdrawal."

The elimination of the DATA 2000 (X) waiver was the removal of a potential barrier to increased buprenorphine use, said Strayer. "Now that the DATA 2000 (X) waiver has been eliminated, the focus of buprenorphine access is educating primary care and inpatient providers on its use, so that patients with OUD can be treated, regardless of the venue at which they seek care," he said.

Looking ahead, "The priority in buprenorphine research is determining the most effective way to initiate buprenorphine without the risk of precipitated withdrawal," Strayer added.

The study was supported in part by the Benter Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Susan B. Meister Child Health Evaluation and Research Center in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical School. Chua was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Strayer has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

