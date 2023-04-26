FDA Approves Injectable Treatment for Cheek Lines, Wrinkles

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved injectable poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) for the correction of fine lines and wrinkles in the cheek, the manufacturer announced today.

The treatment, marketed as Sculptra, is the first FDA-approved PLLA collagen stimulator that, "when injected into the cheek area, helps stimulate natural collagen production to smooth wrinkles and improve skin quality such as firmness and glow," according to a press release from the manufacturer, Galderma. Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 2009 in the United States and is now available in more than 40 countries.

With this expanded approval, PLLA-SCA is now indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for correcting shallow-to-deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies, fine lines, and wrinkles in the cheeks and other facial areas.

94% Have Enduring Improvement at 2 Years

In a clinical trial, PLLA-SCA achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of at least a 1-grade improvement in wrinkles on both cheeks concurrently at rest and its secondary endpoint of improving cheek wrinkles when smiling for up to 2 years, the company states.

According to Galderma, patients showed aesthetic improvement in cheek wrinkles throughout the study; 96% showed improvement at 3 months, 94% showed improvement at 1 year, and 94% showed improvement at 2 years.

The most common side effects after initial treatment are injection site swelling, tenderness, redness, pain, bruising, bleeding, itching, and lumps, according to the company. Other side effects may include small lumps under the skin that are sometimes noticeable when pressing on the treated area.

PLLA-SCA is available only through a licensed practitioner and should not be used by people allergic to any ingredient of the product or who have a history of keloid formation or hypertrophic scarring. The company notes that safety has not been established in patients who are pregnant, lactating, breastfeeding, or younger than 18.

In its instruction to clinicians, the company warns the treatment should not be injected into the blood vessels "as it may cause vascular occlusion, infarction, or embolic phenomena."

Skin sores, cysts, pimples, rashes, hives, or infection should be healed completely before injecting the treatment, the company cautions. PLLA-SCA should not be injected into the red area of the lip or in the periorbital area.

Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @mlfrellick

