News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, April 26, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Antibiotic Combo Raises Kidney Injury Risk in the ICU

      Heidi Splete

      April 26, 2023

      A commonly used antibiotic combination was significantly associated with increased risk of acute kidney injury among ICU patients, based on data from more than 35,000 individuals.

      Concomitant vancomycin and piperacillin/tazobactam (VPT) remain widely used for the initial management of ICU patients with suspected infections, but it has been linked to acute kidney injury in general medical studies, wrote Alyssa Y. Chen, an MD/MPH candidate at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and colleagues.

      However, previous studies of ICU patients in particular have been inconclusive and lacking in comparison with other treatments, they said.

      In a study published in the journal Chest, the researchers reviewed data from 35,654 adults admitted to ICUs at 335 hospitals between 2010 and 2015. Of these, 27,459 received VPT; 6371 received vancomycin and cefepime (VC); and 1824 received vancomycin and meropenem (VM). Acute kidney injury (AKI) was defined as stages 2 or 3 on the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) scale. The primary outcome was AKI; secondary outcomes included initiation of dialysis, dialysis-free survival, and in-hospital mortality.

      In a propensity scoring matched analysis, patients treated with VPT had a significantly higher risk of AKI compared with both VC and VM, with odds ratios (OR) of 1.37 and 1.27, respectively. VPT also was associated with increased risk for dialysis compared with both VC and VM, (OR, 1.28 and 1.56, respectively). However, VPT also was associated with increased odds of dialysis-free survival compared with both VC and VM (OR, 1.14 and 1.28, respectively). Mortality rates were similar among the three groups.

      In a subgroup analysis of treatment duration and baseline renal function, patients without renal insufficiency at baseline and those who underwent longer treatments (48 hours or longer) with VPT had the highest risk of AKI.

      The findings were limited by several factors including the retrospective design and the inability to analyze urine output, and randomized trials that include urine output are needed to support the results, the researchers noted.

      In addition, "multi-center, large-scale studies with kidney functional and stress biomarkers in addition to kidney biopsy results are needed to better distinguish the nephrotoxic potential of VPT compared to VC and VM," they wrote in their discussion.

      However, the results were strengthened by the large sample size, diverse study population, and use of propensity score matching, the researchers said. Antibiotic decisions should involve consideration of patient-specific factors including history and clinical condition, local antibiotic resistance patterns, risk of neurotoxicity and Clostridium difficile infection, allergy profiles, and colonization with multidrug-resistant organisms, but the current study supports consideration of VM or VC over VPT to reduce nephrotoxicity risk and the risk for adverse clinical outcomes, they concluded.

      The study received no outside funding. The researchers report no relevant financial relationships.  

      CHEST. Published April 9, 2023. Abstract.

      For more news, follow Medscape on  Facebook,   Twitter,   Instagram, and  YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.