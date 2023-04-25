Ask Patients About Their Alcohol Consumption, Study Suggests

A cohort study from the United States has investigated the possibility of recognizing increased alcohol consumption on the first primary care visit and subsequently treating it without needing to refer the patient to a specialist facility.

This approach worked well through brief, preventive interventions for people with problematic alcohol consumption, but not through longer treatment procedures for people with signs of alcohol dependency. The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Amy K. Lee, MPH, a mental health and wellness practice facilitator at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, and colleagues included 333,586 patients in their study who had visited one of 22 primary care medical centers in Washington state over 3 years. The population's average age was 48 years, and 58% were women. Patients were randomly assigned to an intervention group or a comparison group, which received no special consideration for alcohol consumption.

Reasons for an office visit were similar between groups. The most frequently documented reseasons were pain (approximately 50%), cardiovascular symptoms (approximately 27%), depression (approximately 17%), and diabetes (approximately 10%). Alcohol abuse was the reason for the visit in only 1.3% of cases.

"The study is robust in terms of methodological design," said Ute Mons, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University Hospital Cologne, Germany. "Above all, the large pool of data is convincing. It was conducted in a health insurance network, which must have significantly facilitated the feasibility of the intervention in a region."

Regular Questionnaires

The intervention consisted of a screening questionnaire on alcohol abuse (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test - Concise, AUDIT-C), and if positive, a two-step strategy was used:

The first step focused on prevention. It involved a discussion about the risks of alcohol consumption and weekly follow-up, as well as an electronic record so patients could see the success of their efforts to consume less alcohol.

The second step, designed for patients more heavily dependent on alcohol (AUDIT-C ≥ 7), entailed treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Primary care staff were trained on how to treat these patients, and the efforts were stepped up.

The proportion of alcohol abuse cases and efforts to prevent it was around five times higher in the intervention than control group, at 57 versus 11 cases per 10,000 patients (P < .001). Further positive but nonsignificant effects of the intervention were an increased number of alcohol abuse diagnoses (33.8 vs 28.8 per 10,000 patients) and AUD treatments initiated (7.8 vs 6.2 per 10,000). In contrast, there was no significant difference between groups in the number of alcohol abuse treatments (1.4 vs 1.8 per 10,000 patients; P = .3).

German Guidelines

"In Germany, brief interventions in which people with problematic alcohol consumption are motivated to reduce, or completely cut out, the amount of alcohol they drink are rarely applied proactively in primary medical care, despite their proven effect, even though they are recommended in the S3 guideline for the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of alcohol-related disorders," said Mons.

In her opinion, there is a lack of models for the systematic and comprehensive implementation of a screening procedure for alcohol-related disorders and a subsequent brief intervention. Treatment initiation in the event of problematic or dependent alcohol consumption is also restricted in day-to-day care because of limited time, said Mons.

Promising Effects

In their discussion, the authors admitted that the observed effects, especially the frequency of treatment for alcohol abuse, turned out to be small. They argue that changes to primary care, often less than 10%, have also been rather small in the past, even if they turn out to be successful. However, as far as the authors are aware, this is the first study to use interventions that could be performed by the primary care staff.

In the authors' view, the training that the staff received to enhance the measures against alcohol abuse should be developed further, based on previous knowledge. The Sustained Patient-Centered Alcohol-Related Care program developed by the US healthcare and health insurance provider Kaiser Permanente is based on the company's experiences and those of the US Veterans Health Administration.

The authors explain that the study results could support the benefit of and need for early intervention in primary care for patients with increased alcohol consumption. The routine screening for alcohol consumption they describe would establish the opportunity for early intervention with a preventive approach directly by the primary caregiver and require relatively few resources.

Lack of Interfaces

"Comparable interventions would be preferable for Germany. The care structures in Germany are maybe too heterogenous to implement these interventions comprehensively and at a similar quality. Interfaces are missing between primary medical care and addiction counseling and treatment programs, which are needed to refer patients as seamlessly as possible," said Mons. "In this case, other measures, such as financial incentives, may be more effective. Nevertheless, the study provides an interesting approach to the training and implementation of brief interventions."

This article was translated from the Medscape German edition.