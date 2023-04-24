News & Perspective
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Okay for Latest Artificial Pancreas, the MiniMed 780G

      Miriam E. Tucker

      April 24, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Medtronic Minimed's 780G automated insulin delivery system with the Guardian 4 sensor.

      The latest so-called artificial pancreas system is approved for people aged 7 years and older who have type 1 diabetes. Medtronic will begin taking preorders for the 780G on May 15, 2023. Users of the current MiniMed 770G will be eligible for no-cost remote software upgrades.

      The 780G is currently available in 105 countries. It has been available in Europe since 2020 and in the UK since 2021. It is the first automated insulin delivery system to automatically administer bolus correction insulin doses every 5 minutes to correct meal-related hyperglycemia.

      This so-called meal detection technology doesn't replace manual pre-meal boluses but does provide extra insulin if the pre-meal bolus is skipped or is insufficient.

      As with other automated systems, the 780G automatically adjusts basal insulin doses up or down based on glucose levels and trends and shuts off insulin delivery to prevent hypoglycemia. The insulin pump's infusion set can be worn for 7 days, rather than 3 days as with the older system, and the glucose target level can be set as low as 100 mg/dL.

      And in contrast to the older MiniMed 670G system, which tended to frequently boot users out of automated mode, with the 780G, users spent an average of 95% of the time in the automated “SmartGuard" mode.

      In the pivotal US trial, overall, patients who used the 780G spent 75% of the time in ideal glucose range (70-180 mg/dL) and 1.8% of the time below that range. Overnight, the figures were 82% and 1.5%, respectively. With the glucose target set at 100 mg/dL and active insulin time set to 2 hours, patients spent 78.8% of time in range without increased hyperglycemia.

      In the ADAPT study, with the 780G, there was a 26% increase in time in ideal glucose range and a 1.4% reduction in A1c compared with results for patients who received multiple daily insulin injections with intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring, without an increase in hypoglycemia. Overnight, time in range increased 30.2%. The results were sustained at 1 year.

      Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington DC area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in the Washington Post, NPR s Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

