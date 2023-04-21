News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, April 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > First Look

      No Survival Benefit With NAC for Advanced Stomach Cancer

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      April 21, 2023

      The study covered in this summary was published on medrxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed.

      Key Takeaway

      • Neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) did not improve survival in older adult patients undergoing gastrectomy for advanced gastric cancer

      Why This Matters

      • There is broad consensus that neoadjuvant chemotherapy improves survival in late-stage gastric cancer, but the issue has not been well studied in patients older than age 75 years.

      • The small review suggests that there is no survival benefit in older adult patients. 

      • Investigators called for a well-controlled trial to conclusively address the issue.

      Study Design

      • The team compared outcomes in 15 patients who underwent preoperative NAC with 64 patients who had direct surgery.

      • Patients had locally advanced cT4a, cT4b, or cN3 gastric cancer. 

      • The median age was 77 years in the NAC group and 79 years in the direct surgery group.

      • Median follow-up was 34 months.

      • NAC patients generally had three cycles of chemotherapy at 80% of the standard dose in the 2 months leading up to surgery. SOX (S-1, oxaliplatin) was the most common regimen.

      • Significantly more patients in the NAC group had total gastrostomies.

      Key Results

      • Two-year overall survival was 53.3% in the NAC group vs 70.3% with direct surgery.

      • Median survival was 37 months with NAC but not reached in the direct surgery arm (P =.294).

      • There were no statistical between-group differences in postoperative complications or hospital length of stay.

      Limitations

      • It was a small, retrospective study.

      • It is not known why some patients were selected for NAC and others not.

      • Poorer survival in the NAC group may have been related to the higher incidence of total gastrectomy.

      Disclosures

      • The work was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

      • The investigators reported no relevant financial relationships.

      This is a summary of a preprint research study, "Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy plus Surgery versus Direct Surgery in Senile Patients with Gastric Cancer," led by Birendra Kumar Sah of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, provided to you by Medscape. The study has not been peer reviewed. The full text can be found at medrxiv.org.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who has worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape and also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  Twitter  and  Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.