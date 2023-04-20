News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, April 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Steep Rise in Cannabis-Related Suicide Attempts

      Megan Brooks

      April 20, 2023

      There have been increases in suspected suicidal cannabis exposures reported to US poison control centers over the past 13 years. The increases were notable both during and after the pandemic and were highest among children and female persons.

      Investigators examined closed cases of cannabis-related human exposures that were coded as intentional-suspected suicidal.

      Of note, there was a statistically significant increase in cannabis poisonings in young children (5 to 13 years) in 2021, during the pandemic, in comparison with 2019, a prepandemic year (3.1% vs. 1.3%; P < .001), the researchers report.

      "This may speak to both increased access to cannabis as well as poor mental health status during the pandemic period," study investigator Tracy Klein, PhD, assistant director, Center for Cannabis Policy, Research and Outreach, Washington State University, Vancouver, Canada, told Medscape Medical News.

      The study was published online April 19 in JAMA Network Open.

      Reports of intentional poisonings with cannabis increased by roughly 17% annually over the study period. Most cases occurred in recent years and involved individuals aged 14 to 64 years. Nearly all (96.5%) cases involved more than one substance.

      "The resemblance of cannabis edibles, implicated in the majority of poisonings to candy, vitamins, and food products, is a risk to patients across the life span who may not fully understand what they are consuming or how potent it is," Klein told Medscape Medical News.

      Overall, nearly 1 in 10 exposures resulted in death or other major outcomes (life-threatening outcomes or outcomes involving major residual disability or disfigurement). For older adults, 19.4% of exposures led to death or other major harm.

      "Elderly patients may also have comorbid conditions and polypharmacy, which contributes to their much more serious outcomes from cannabis poisoning," Kleinsaid.

      The researchers caution that, owing to the cross-sectional nature of the data, they could not identify a causal association between cannabis use and suicide attempt.

      With more states legalizing cannabis use by adults, increases in cannabis use will likely persist.

      "It is important to further examine the suspected association between cannabis use and suicidal behaviors and how risks can be prevented or mitigated," the researchers note.

      Klein encourages healthcare providers to ask patients whether they are using cannabis and how they obtain and store it.

      "As with all medications and substances, storage is a key safety issue that is elicited during a careful history," said Klein.

      Support for the study was provided in part by funds provided for medical and biological research by the State of Washington Initiative Measure No. 171. Klein has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      JAMA Netw Open. Published online April 19, 2023. Full text

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.