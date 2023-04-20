News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, April 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Biden Likely to Tap NCI's Bertagnolli for NIH Lead

      Sharon Worcester, MA

      April 20, 2023

      President Joe Biden will likely nominate current National Cancer Institute (NCI) director Monica Bertagnolli, MD, to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to multiple reports.

      Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon and the first woman to direct the NCI, was appointed to the NCI post by President Biden last fall. If nominated and confirmed by the US Senate, she would take the helm of the NIH, which has been headed by acting director Lawrence A. Tabak, DDS, PhD, since December 2021 when longtime director Francis S. Collins stepped down.

      Initial reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post state that the White House has been impressed with Bertagnolli's hard work and accomplishments at the NCI, including her role in developing the National Cancer Plan to support President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

      Several weeks after taking the lead at the NCI, Bertagnolli, 64, was diagnosed with early-stage hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer following a routine mammogram, but has undergone successful treatment and returned to her full schedule at the NCI.

      Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge, and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at  sworcester@mdedge.com  or on Twitter:  @SW_MedReporter

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  Twitter  and  Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.