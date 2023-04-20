News & Perspective
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

      Race and Neighborhoods Play Role in Treating Childhood Cancer

      Medscape Staff

      April 20, 2023

      Where children live while they are being treated for cancer has a bigger impact on the success of the treatment than children's race and ethnicity alone, according to researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos, in Brazil, and University College London, in the United Kingdom.

      What to Know

      • Researchers combined health and location data and found that the neighborhoods where children live had a bigger impact on outcomes than race and ethnicity alone.

      • The researchers evaluated how children of different races but similar neighborhoods fared during treatment. No significant differences in outcomes were found between White and Hispanic children. There was the smallest possible difference between White and Black children, and there were no significant racial differences in serious complications from cancer and cancer care among children younger than 4 years.

      • Infants and toddlers who develop cancer fare about the same no matter where they live, but outcomes begin to diverge in grade school and continue to diverge into adolescence as children spend more time outside the house.

      • A correlation between neighborhoods and complications in outcomes of cancer treatment for children doesn't prove that neighborhoods cause complications, but the tie between neighborhood and outcome increases with age.

      • Stress may play a role in how children respond to their treatment, because stressors such as crime, air and noise pollution, or poor-quality housing, which can damage health, are more common in economically challenged neighborhoods than rich ones.

      This is a summary of the article, "Race, Neighborhood Opportunity, and Life-Threatening Complications in Children With Cancer a Moderated Mediation Approach," published in the International Journal for Cancer Research on February 10, 2023. The full article can be found on journals.llw.com.

