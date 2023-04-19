News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, April 19, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Business of Medicine

      Surgeons, Intensivists Earn More Than Do Colleagues From Private Insurance

      Randy Dotinga

      April 19, 2023

      General and orthopedic surgeons and intensivists earn the highest net reimbursements from private US insurers, a new report estimates.

      On average in 2021, they were paid $5.8 million, $4.9 million, and $3.3 million, respectively, according to figures compiled by AMN Healthcare, a Dallas-based health staffing company.

      None of 15 other physician specialties topped $3 million in net reimbursement on average, and three — dermatology, pediatrics, and family medicine — didn't reach $1 million.

      The report doesn't include data about reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, and its numbers assume that 50% of insurance claims are denied. Denial rates differ from practice to practice.

      Still, the findings offer a "benchmark tool" to help clinicians understand how they rank against their peers, said Linda Murphy, president of AMN Healthcare's Revenue Cycle Solutions division, in an interview.

      This is the first year that the company has calculated physician reimbursement levels by using claim and clearinghouse data, Murphy said. Previously, a division of the firm compiled data by surveying chief financial officers from hospitals.

      The report's estimate that insurers deny 50% of claims is "conservative," Murphy said. Miscoding is a significant factor behind that number, she said.

      Here are the estimated 2021 net private insurance reimbursements by specialty for direct services, assuming a 50% denial rate:

      Anesthesiology: $1,665,510
      Cardiology: $1,703,013
      Critical Care (intensivist): $3,338,656
      Dermatology: $729,107
      Family medicine: $697,094
      Gastroenterology: $2,765,110
      Internal medicine: $1,297,200
      Neurology: $1,390,181
      Obstetrician/gynecology: $1,880,888
      Otolaryngology: $2,095,277
      Pediatrics: $661,552
      Psychiatry: $1,348,730
      Pulmonology: $1,561,617
      Radiology: $1,015,750
      Rheumatology: $1,705,140
      General surgery: $5,834,508
      Orthopedic surgery: $4,904,757
      Urology: $2,943,381

      Among 18 physician specialties overall, the report estimated that the average net reimbursement in 2021 was $1.9 million.

      The report also estimates that the net reimbursement amounts at $875,140 for certified registered nurse anesthetists and $388,696 for nurse practitioners.

      Surprisingly, Murphy said, there's a "a really large swing" among reimbursement levels for individual specialties. The quartile of cardiologists with the lowest level of reimbursement, for example, submitted $2.1 million in claims in 2021, netting about $1 million at a 50% denial rate vs the $7.3 million made by those in the highest quartile, netting about $3.6 million.

      The gap seems to be due to regional variations, she said, adding that a rural cardiologist will have different billing practices than does one practicing in New York City.

      The quartile of general surgeons with the highest reimbursement levels billed for $21.1 million on average in 2021, making about $10.5 million at a 50% denial rate. The lowest quartile billed for $5.5 million, making about $2.7 million at a 50% denial rate.

      The report notes that primary care physicians, that is, family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics specialists, have much lower levels of reimbursement compared with most other specialties. But the work of primary care physicians "may lead to considerable 'downstream revenue' through the hospital admissions, tests and treatment they order," the report noted.

      A previous analysis by a division of AMN Healthcare found that primary care physicians, on average, generate $2,113,273 a year in net annual revenue for their affiliated hospitals, nearing the $2,446,429 in net annual hospital revenue generated by specialists.

      AMN Healthcare is preparing another report that will examine Medicare reimbursements, Murphy said. According to the new report, payments by nonprivate insurers amount to about one third of the total amount of reimbursement by commercial insurers.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.