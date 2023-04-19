News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, April 19, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      FDA to Review Roflumilast Foam for Seborrheic Dermatitis

      Marcia Frellick

      April 19, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to review a new drug application (NDA) for roflumilast foam 0.3% for treating seborrheic dermatitis in patients ages 9 years and older.

      If approved, the once-daily, nonsteroidal foam would be the first topical drug with a new mechanism of action for seborrheic dermatitis in more than two decades, according to a press release from the manufacturer.

      The target date for the FDA decision on approval — the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date ­— is December 16, 2023.

      The manufacturer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, is developing topical cream and foam formulations of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor for use in treating inflammatory dermatoses, particularly in areas of the body with hair such as the scalp, face, and trunk. The foam formulation of roflumilast is being developed for both seborrheic dermatitis and scalp and body psoriasis.

      In July 2022, a 0.3% cream formulation of roflumilast (Zoryve) was approved for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, in patients aged 12 years and older.

      PDE4 is an enzyme that increases production of pro-inflammatory mediators and decreases production of anti-inflammatory mediators.

      Decision Based on Phase 2, 3 Trials

      The FDA's decision to review the NDA is based on positive efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 trials of the foam, according to the company's press release.

      The STudy of Roflumilast foam Applied Topically for the redUction of seborrheic derMatitis (STRATUM) was the pivotal phase 3, parallel group, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the foam.

      The trial, with 457 patients ages 9 and older with moderate to severe seborrheic dermatitis, met its primary endpoint with an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success rate of 79.5% in patients treated with the foam compared with 58% in those treated with vehicle at week 8 (P < .0001).

      Improvement with roflumilast foam was seen early. At week 2, it demonstrated a statistically significant improvement compared with vehicle on IGA success, the company said. At week 8, 51.3% of patients in the roflumilast foam arm reached complete clearance, the company reports.

      The foam was well-tolerated, according to the company. The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was low and similar between active treatment and vehicle, and TEAEs were assessed as mild to moderate.

      In the phase 2 and phase 3 studies, more than 90% of patients randomly assigned to treatment with roflumilast foam completed the 8 weeks of treatment, and the rates of discontinuations related to adverse events were low, 0.9% and 2.2% in the roflumilast foam vs vehicle groups, respectively, according to the company.

      The most common side effects, affecting 1% or more of treated patients, were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

      The foam also demonstrated statistically significant improvement over vehicle on all secondary endpoints, including itch, scaling, and erythema, according to the company. More than 60% of people in the roflumilast foam group achieved an itch response at week 8 (62.8% with roflumilast foam vs 40.6% with vehicle; P = .0001), and significant improvements in itch were reported at weeks 2 and 4.

      Seborrheic dermatitis is a common, chronic, and recurrent inflammatory skin disease that causes red patches covered with large, greasy, flaking scales, and persistent itch. It is found most often in areas of the body with oil-producing (sebaceous) glands, including the scalp, face, upper chest, and back.

      Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @mfrellick.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.