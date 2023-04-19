Most Would Prefer to Be Buried in a Cardboard Box

Two thirds of Americans would "rather be buried in a cardboard box" than have their family overspend on a funeral, according to results of a poll conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Titan Casket.

What to Know

The cost of a typical funeral usually falls between $7000 and $12,000, but most people underestimate that by more than half.

One in three (31%) said they'd want their funeral to be as " cheap as possible ," and two thirds thought that paying for a cardboard box was preferable to an expensive casket.

An estimated 81% of whom reported giving at least " some thought" to what their memorial service will be like one day, with twice as many people saying they would prefer a "massive" turnout for their services as opposed to an "intimate" one .

Fifty-nine percent of all respondents want to actively participate in planning their own funeral service; 11% have already started , and 3 in 4 (73%) said they'd consider prepaying for and reserving a casket ahead of time to save money.

More Americans have helped to plan funerals (77%) than weddings (60%), baby showers (61%), or sweet 16 birthdays (45%).

This is a summary of the article, "Most People Want to Plan Own Funeral — and Would Rather Be 'Buried in Cardboard Box' to Save Money," published on Study Finds on February 23, 2023. The full article can be found on studyfinds.com .

