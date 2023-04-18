News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, April 18, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Quick Take

      Space Travel Has Long-Lasting Effects on the Brain

      Medscape Staff

      April 18, 2023

      The human brain adjusts to weightlessness in space, and those changes remain months after the return to earth, according to researchers at the University of Antwerp and the University of Liège.

      What to Know

      • On earth, the brain adapts to the physical laws of gravity to function optimally, while in the weightless environment of space, the brain's rules about gravity no longer apply, and it must adapt to weightlessness.

      • Astronauts' brain data were collected while the astronatus were in a resting condition to enable scientists to investigate the brain's default state of functional connectivity and to find out whether or not this connectivity changes after long-duration space flight.

      • After space flight, connectivity was altered in regions that support the integration of different types of information, rather than dealing with only one type each time, such as visual, auditory, or movement information.

      • Some communication patterns altered by weightlessness were retained throughout an 8-month period back on Earth, while others returned to the level at which the areas were functioning before the space mission.

      • Retained changes in brain communication may indicate a learning effect, while transient changes may indicate more acute adaptation to changed gravity levels.

      This is a summary of the article, "Prolonged Microgravity Induces Reversible and Persistent Changes on Human Cerebral Connectivity," published in the journal Circulation on January 23, 2023. The full article can be found on nature.com.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.