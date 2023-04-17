'Brain Aging' May Link Heart Disease, Dementia Risk

Advanced "brain age" might serve as another useful predictor of dementia risk to discuss with patients with ischemic heart disease (IHD), particularly those already familiar with the link between IHD and cognitive impairment but who need further convincing to adopt preventive behaviors, researchers say.

Patients with IHD, especially those with diabetes or obesity, are more likely than others to show signs on imaging of accelerated brain aging, which in turn elevates future risk for cognitive impairment or dementia, suggests the analysis based on UK Biobank data.

The findings are consistent with abundant other research supporting IHD as a source of cognitive decline, but with a twist: accelerated brain aging seemed caused by more than just vascular disease.

In an exploration of possible mechanisms behind the IHD-brain aging association, little relationship was seen between such aging and white-matter hyperintensities (WMH) on MRI, which reflect cerebral small vessel disease, observed Elisa Rauseo, MSc, MD, for theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

The mechanism, therefore, appears to be "not fully mediated by microvascular injury," said Rauseo, of Queen Mary University and St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, England.

"That means there is something else related to ischemia that plays a role in contributing to accelerating brain aging," she said. Rauseo is lead author on the analysis published April 12 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.

The study holds possible clues to the identity of that "something else." Accelerated brain aging in these patients with IHD was also correlated with diabetes, body-mass index (BMI), and especially waist-to-hip ratio, a surrogate for central adiposity. But there was no such significant correlation with BMI or waist-to-hip ratio among patients without IHD.

"This suggests that central adiposity as an indicator of visceral fat might be the component that mainly contributes to accelerating brain aging in the presence of IHD," the published report states. And adiposity promotes systemic inflammation, which may therefore partly underlie IHD-associated accelerated brain aging and dementia.

Such speculation is beyond the scope of the current study, observed Rauseo. But other research, she said, is exploring possible associations between inflammatory markers in IHD and later development of Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.

The current analysis looked at 36,578 UK Biobank participants with suitable baseline MRI scans and no "history of mental health, neurological disorders, or dementia that could directly affect cognitive function," the report states.

Of those, 1341 participants had IHD — defined as angina, myocardial infarction, "or any manifestation of IHD not resulting in infarction" — and 35,237 were without IHD.

Accelerated brain aging was assessed in IHD subjects, using validated techniques, as the difference between the MRI-measured volumes of 25 cerebral structures and the age-appropriate volumes of those structures derived from a subset of the non-IHD group.

Among the remaining IHD participants, the difference between brain chronological age and MRI-predicted brain age ("brain-age delta") averaged 4.69 years. The mean difference among those with IHD was 6.96 years (P < .001), "indicating an older-appearing brain" compared with the non-IHD group.

The link between IHD and brain-age delta may represent a direct effect, an indirect effect mediated by WMH as a sign of cerebral microvascular disease, or a combination of the two, the published report observes.

A mediation analysis pointed to a combined effect but with an overwhelming direct contribution from IHD, they write. In adjusted analysis, the IHD component — but not the WMH contribution — was highly significant at P < .0001.

On follow-up of the population, regardless of its cause, every 1-year increment in brain-age delta corresponded to a 13% jump in risk for incident dementia (P = .002).

In IHD patients, brain-age delta was significantly associated with diabetes (P < .001), BMI (P = .003), and waist-hip ratio (P < .001) but not smoking, hypertension, or hypercholesterolemia. In the non-IHD group, only diabetes among the measured risk factors showed a significant association (P = .001).

Rauseo said the group didn't set out to show that accelerated brain aging could risk-stratify IHD patients for incident dementia. It was more to determine whether it could contribute to discussions with patients about such risk.

"Our aim was mainly to identify a tool that is able to identify some early signs of future cognitive deterioration," she said. The study suggests MRI-derived brain age may be just such a potential tool for discussing dementia risk with patients with IHD.

That may be especially true for "young people," who may be less likely than older patients to see cognitive decline or dementia in their future. Those shown MRI scans suggesting their brain "looks older than it should be" for their age because of their IHD, Rauseo proposed, might be more inclined to make risk-modifying lifestyle changes.

Barts Charity contributed to fees required to access UK Biobank data. Rauseo reported grants from the London Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence Centre for Value Based Healthcare.

J Am Coll Cardiol Img. Published online April 12. 2023. Full text

Follow Steve Stiles on Twitter: @SteveStiles2. For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.