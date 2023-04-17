Some Mental Issues Are Best Treated With Exercise

Physical activity can sometimes be more effective than medications in treating depression, anxiety, and distress, according to a group of medical researchers at the University of South Australia.

What to Know

Physical activity is extremely beneficial for improving symptoms of depression, anxiety, and distress and works faster than medications .

The greatest benefits from exercise occurred in people with depression, pregnant and postpartum women, healthy individuals, and people with HIV or kidney disease.

For those with depression and anxiety, higher-intensity exercise with bursts of short and mid duration proved more beneficial than exercise of longer duration.

All types of physical activity and exercise were beneficial , including aerobic exercise, such as walking, resistance training, Pilates, and yoga.

Physical activity was found to be 1.5 times more effective than counseling or the leading medications in managing depression and is being recommended as a mainstay of treatment.

This is a summary of the article, "Effectiveness of Physical Activity Interventions for Improving Depression, Anxiety and Distress: An Overview of Systematic Reviews," published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on February 24, 2023. The full article can be found on bjsm.bmj.com.

