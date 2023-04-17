News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, April 17, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Quick Take

      Some Mental Issues Are Best Treated With Exercise

      Medscape Staff

      April 17, 2023

      Physical activity can sometimes be more effective than medications in treating depression, anxiety, and distress, according to a group of medical researchers at the University of South Australia.

      What to Know

      • Physical activity is extremely beneficial for improving symptoms of depression, anxiety, and distress and works faster than medications.

      • The greatest benefits from exercise occurred in people with depression, pregnant and postpartum women, healthy individuals, and people with HIV or kidney disease.

      • For those with depression and anxiety, higher-intensity exercise with bursts of short and mid duration proved more beneficial than exercise of longer duration.

      • All types of physical activity and exercise were beneficial, including aerobic exercise, such as walking, resistance training, Pilates, and yoga.

      • Physical activity was found to be 1.5 times more effective than counseling or the leading medications in managing depression and is being recommended as a mainstay of treatment.

      This is a summary of the article, "Effectiveness of Physical Activity Interventions for Improving Depression, Anxiety and Distress: An Overview of Systematic Reviews," published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on February 24, 2023. The full article can be found on bjsm.bmj.com.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.