You're Likely Not as Smart as You Think You Are

Most people don't know their own intelligence quotient (IQ), and younger men and older women tend to overestimate their intelligence, according to psychologists at European University Cyprus, the University of Western Macedonia, and the University of Macedonia in Greece.

What to Know

An assessment of self-estimated intelligence (SEI) shows that age and sex factor into how people assess their own intelligence. Younger males and older women think their IQ scores are significantly higher than they actually are.

A sampling was taken of young and older people of both sexes. Participants were questioned about their SEI; results showed that young men overestimated their IQ and their emotional quotient (EQ) by 5 – 15 points. Among older participants, the results were reversed , with older women reporting a higher SEI.

SEI was also higher among those who perceived themselves to be more attractive, suggesting it may all be about self-confidence.

By combining the assessments of IQ and EQ, researchers found that social and environmental factors often nullify IQ scores.

Although many question the importance of measuring IQ at all, IQ has been linked with success in conventional measures of life achievements, such as having better results in economic and academic pursuits.

This is a summary of the article, "Are Sex Differences in Self-Estimated Intelligence an Elusive Phenomenon? Exploring the Role of Working Memory, Creativity, and Other Psychological Correlates in Young and Older Adults," published in the journal Brain and Behavior on January 30, 2023. The full article can be found on onlinelibrary.wiley.com.

