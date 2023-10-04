Dr Siddharth Singh

Among advanced therapies for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, upadacitinib appears to be the most effective for achieving early symptomatic remission, according to a new review that analyzed the comparative speed of eight approved drugs.

In general, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) antagonists and filgotinib were also more effective than ozanimod for achieving symptomatic remission at week 2. In addition, ustekinumab and vedolizumab achieved rapid remission — but only in biologic-naive patients.

"Speed of onset of action is a key factor patients value when starting these therapies to get their acute flare under control," senior author Siddharth Singh, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center at the University of California at San Diego, told Medscape Medical News.

"For some patients, fast-acting therapies may help us avoid corticosteroids to induce remission," he said. "We tried to compare how current therapies perform to allow providers to engage patients in shared decision-making around choosing therapies."

The study was published online March 29 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Analyzing Advanced Therapies

Singh and colleagues conducted a systematic review and network meta-analysis of 14 randomized controlled trials that included adult outpatients with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis treated with approved therapies, such as TNF-α antagonists (infliximab, adalimumab, and golimumab), vedolizumab, ustekinumab, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors (tofacitinib, filgotinib, and upadacitinib), or ozanimod. The studies had a minimum duration of therapy of 14 days and included a comparator, whether another active intervention or placebo.

Researchers looked at rates of symptomatic remission, based on partial Mayo score or PRO2, with resolution of rectal bleeding and near-normalization of stool frequency at weeks 2, 4, and 6. They also calculated the pooled relative risk (RR) for weeks 2, 4, and 6, and estimated the absolute risk rate of achieving early symptomatic remission with each therapy.

Overall, the median of mean age of patients was 41 years, and 61.2% were men. The median disease duration was 7.3 years, and 47.8% had extensive colitis. A median of 54.9% of patients were treated with concomitant corticosteroids at baseline. A median of 19.7% of patients had prior exposure to TNF-α antagonists.

In a direct meta-analysis, all agents except ozanimod were superior to placebo in achieving symptomatic remission at week 2, with the strongest effect size for upadacitinib (RR, 6.8; 95% CI, 3.9 - 11.8), with no heterogeneity in individual comparisons.

In a comparison of active interventions, upadacitinib was more effective than the other agents in achieving symptomatic remission at all time points — week 2 (range of RR, 2.9 - 6.3), week 4 (range of RR, 1.8 - 2.4), and week 6 (range of RR, 1.8 - 2.8).

In addition, TNF-α antagonists and filgotinib — but not ustekinumab or vedolizumab — were more effective than ozanimod in achieving symptomatic remission at week 2.

Upadacitinib had the highest probability of being best for achieving early symptomatic remission, followed by adalimumab, infliximab, golimumab, and filgotinib.

In a subgroup analysis of biologic-naive patients, all agents for which data were available (filgotinib, infliximab, golimumab, ustekinumab, and vedolizumab) were more effective than placebo for achieving rapid symptomatic remission at weeks 2, 4, and 6.

The researchers estimated that at week 2, about 68% of patients treated with upadacitinib would show early symptomatic remission, followed by 23.9% for adalimumab, 23.7% for infliximab, 22.2% for golimumab, 22.0% for filgotinib, 18.4% for ustekinumab, 15.7% for vedolizumab, and 10.9% for ozanimod. About 10% of placebo-treated patients showed relief at week 2.

At week 4, with 16.0% of placebo-treated patients who showed symptomatic remission, researchers estimated 59.8% of patients treated with upadacitinib would show remission, followed by 33.6% for adalimumab, 28.6% for ustekinumab, 28.0% for filgotinib, 26.7% for vedolizumab, 25.4% for golimumab, and 25.3% for ozanimod.

At week 6, with 22.0% of placebo-treated patients who showed symptomatic remission, researchers estimated 83.8% of patients treated with upadacitinib would show relief, followed by 45.5% for infliximab, 44.7% for filgotinib, 37.2% for golimumab, 37.0% for ozanimod, 36.5% for vedolizumab, and 30.1% for adalimumab.

"Upadacitinib's efficacy and speed of onset of action have been extraordinary in clinical trials, so I'm excited about how this drug performs in the real world," Singh said. "Data-informed shared decision-making is a key aspect in patient care in IBD. These comparative data facilitate such a discussion."

Additional Considerations

In this review, data on the speed of early symptomatic remission with tofacitinib couldn't be included in the analysis because the findings weren't reported as partial Mayo scores or PRO2 at the desired time points.

But the authors note a post-hoc analysis of data from phase 3 trials of tofacitinib in patients with ulcerative colitis by other researchers in which up to a third of patients had a 1-point decline in stool frequency or rectal bleeding within 3 days with tofacitinib. By week 2, the post-hoc analysis reported, about 41% of patients had complete resolution of rectal bleeding, compared to 21% of patients treated with placebo.

Future research should include head-to-head trials or well-designed observational studies comparing these therapies, the authors write, which could help inform positioning of therapies for achieving rapid symptom resolution and decreasing short-term risk of colectomy.

"UC [ulcerative colitis] flares can worsen quickly — patients can go from remission to a severe flare in a short period of time," Edward Loftus, Jr, MD, the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family professor of gastroenterology specifically for IBD and codirector of the Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minnesota, told Medscape Medical News.

Loftus, who wasn't involved with the meta-analysis, studies the epidemiology and pharmacoeconomics of IBD.

"Historically, we would use corticosteroids, with all of their attendant side effects, to 'tide patients over' while waiting for another therapy to take effect," he said. "The rapidity of action of the JAK inhibitors in general, and upadacitinib in particular, raises the possibility of bypassing steroids altogether."

"That is, assuming the patient can get access to the drug quickly," Loftus added.

Singh has reported receiving grants from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. The authors had reported receiving research grants, consulting fees, advisory board fees, and speaker fees from numerous pharmaceutical companies, including manufacturers of some of the therapies included in the study. Lotfus has reported no relevant financial relationships.

