News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, April 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Single-Dose Psilocybin Promising for Resistant Depression

      Liam Davenport

      April 06, 2023

      PARIS — A single 25-mg dose of a synthetic formulation of psilocybin appears to improve the core symptoms of treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a new analysis of phase 2 trial data suggests.

      Known as COMP360, the synthetic agent, a proprietary, purified form of psilocybin, improved symptoms related to mood and anhedonia while leaving aspects such as appetite and weight changes unaffected, report investigators led by Guy Goodwin, PhD, emeritus professor of psychiatry, University of Oxford, UK, and chief medical officer, COMPASS Pathways.

      The study was presented here at the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) 2023 Congress.

      100 Million Affected

      Affecting up to 100 million people globally, TRD is "not an official diagnosis," although it is often defined as the failure to elicit a response with at least two antidepressant treatments, said Goodwin.

      Compared to their counterparts with non-TRD, those with TRD experience higher relapse rates, higher rates of suicidal behavior, and more residual symptoms even when they do respond to treatment.

      Previous results from the study known as P-TRD indicated that a single 25-mg dose of COMP360 significantly reduced depression scores for up to 12 weeks when given along with psychological support, although a later analysis suggested the effect subsequently dropped off.

      The vast majority of the patients in the trial were naive to psychedelics, and so, Goodwin explained, they undergo a preparation phase during which they receive psychoeducation and have at least two visits with a therapist, who then stays with them during administration of the drug to offer support if they experience psychological distress.

      Following the psilocybin session, participants go through a process known as integration, which involves two sessions with a therapist within 2 weeks.

      "That, in our view, is essentially about safety, and about identifying problems that have arisen as a result of taking the drug," said Goodwin.

      The phase 2b trial examined changes in specific depression symptoms after psilocybin treatment in 233 patients with TRD. Participants were a mean age of 39.8 years and 59% were women. They were randomized to receive one of three doses of the drug: a 1-mg dose (n = 79), a 10-mg dose (n = 75), or a 25-mg dose (n = 79).

      The primary outcome was changes in individual items on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) and 16-item Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology – Self Report (QIDS-SR-16) scale.

      While the effect on overall depression scores is important, said Goodwin, many of the items included in the depression assessment scales are "uninformative."

      Reduction in "Core" Symptoms

      Participants were assessed by a blinded rater at baseline, day 1, day 2, and at 1, 2, 3, 6, 9, and 12 weeks after administration of COMP360. The primary endpoint was a reduction in individual items on MADRS and scored from baseline to 3 weeks. Individual items on the QIDS-SR-16 were rated by participants at the same time points.

      Investigators found the largest mean changes from baseline were on reported and apparent sadness, lassitude, inability to feel, and concentration difficulties, with "very nice and clear dose-related differences," Goodwin said.

      The results indicate that the significant benefit with the largest dose at 3 weeks versus baseline was confined to items such as inability to feel and reported and apparent sadness on the MADRS and feeling sad and general interest on the QIDS-SR-16 (Table 1).

      The results suggest the effect of COMP360 is "on the core symptoms of depression," said Goodwin.

      Table 1. Changes in MADRS and QIDS-SR-16 With COMP360 at Week 3

        Mean change from baseline at Week 3 (SD)

      Item       		Psilocybin
      25 mg             		Psilocybin
      10 mg             		Psilocybin
      1 mg

      MADRS
        Inability to feel
        Apparent sadness
        Reported sadness
        Lassitude
      –1.8 (1.81)
      –1.7 (1.94)
      –1.6 (1.95)
      –1.6 (1.81)
      –0.9 (1.54)
      –1.1 (1.60)
      –1.0 (1.52)
      –1.2 (1.52)
      –0.8 (1.61)
      –0.9 (1.62)
      –0.6 (1.53)
      –0.6 (1.53)
      QIDS-SR –1.1 (1.08) –0.8 (1.07) –0.4 (0.91)
      SD, standard deviation

       

      Results were similar for individual items on the QIDS-SR-16, with the greatest changes in items including feeling sad, general interest, energy level, falling asleep, view of myself, concentration/decision-making, and feeling down.

      Other scale items, such as decreased appetite, feel restless, and weight changes, showed negligible changes in response to COMP360 therapy and were described by Goodwin as "inconsequential."

      "Essentially, these items are contributing nothing but noise to the signal," he said.

      He added the results of the study need to be replicated and that plans for phase 3 trials are underway. These studies, he said, are designed to convince the US Food and Drug Administration that "this is not just a recreational drug, it's a medicine."

      Enthusiasm Running Ahead of the Data

      Commenting on the findings, Bertha K. Madras, PhD, professor of psychobiology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, who was not involved in the study, said "hallucinogens are an intriguing class of drugs and I support ongoing high-quality research in this area."

      However, she told Medscape Medical News that the "breathtaking endorsement of this drug is far ahead of scientific data."

      She cited concerns such as the "narrow demographics" of participants, their previous experience with and expectations of hallucinogens, the "potential for symptom fluidity of enrollees," such as depression evolving into psychosis, and the "undefined role" of the therapist during a hallucinogenic session.

      "Finally, I am concerned that enthusiasm for therapeutic potential has been, and will continue to be, preempted and directed towards legalization and widespread access for vulnerable populations," Madras said.

      This, she said, "is occurring at breakneck speed in the US, with scant resistance or skepticism from the investigators engaged in therapeutic assessment."

      The study was funded by COMPASS Pathways. Goodwin has reported relationships with COMPASS Pathways, Buckley Psytech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Clerkenwell Health, EVA Pharma, Lundbeck, Janssen Global Services, Novartis, Ocean Neurosciences, P1vital, Sage Therapeutics, Servier, Takeda, and WebMD.

      European Psychiatric Association (EPA) 2023 Congress. Abstract O0068. Presented March 27, 2023.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.