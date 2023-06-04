Do All Refugees in Canada Get Adequate Prenatal Care?

Between 2002 and 2020, government-assisted refugees were less likely to receive adequate prenatal care services than privately sponsored refugees in Ontario, Canada, according to new data.

In a population-based study with more than 5000 participants, privately sponsored refugees and nonrefugee immigrants had similar or higher chances of receiving adequate prenatal visits, compared with long-term residents.

"Ensuring that refugees are able to access high-quality, culturally competent care is an important goal for any country that commits to resettling refugees," senior author Astrid Guttmann, MDCM, a senior scientist at ICES and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, told Medscape Medical News.

"Our study suggests that models by which private citizens help refugees, often for longer than would be the case for government assistance, are effective," she said. "What this means, however, is we need to think about how to scale that kind of ongoing support to those who are government assisted — and to the group of refugees who arrive and claim asylum who receive much less resettlement support."

The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on April 3.

Two Pathways

Canada has two main pathways for resettling refugees: government assistance and private sponsorship by family members or nonfamily volunteers. Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, receives about half of the country's refugees, and more than 98% settle in urban areas.

Government-selected and -funded organizations help government-assisted refugees access healthcare services in their first year in Canada. Typically, privately sponsored refugees rely on family, a small group of individuals, or community organizations that lack formal training in finding healthcare. Both groups of refugees are immediately eligible for provincial healthcare insurance. However, little is known about refugee healthcare navigation, particularly as related to prenatal care.

"Refugees are vulnerable, but a pregnant refugee is especially so," Guttmann said. "Prenatal care is essential healthcare that safeguards their health and that of their babies."

Guttmann and colleagues analyzed health administrative and demographic data for female resettled refugees who arrived in Ontario between April 2002 and May 2017. Eligible participants had a live birth or stillbirth that had been conceived at least a year after they arrived in Canada. Data through March 2020 were included.

To provide context, the researchers also examined data for 105,099 nonrefugee immigrants who arrived in Ontario between April 2002 and May 2017, as well as 557,950 long-term residents who conceived their first birth in Ontario between April 2003 and May 2019.

The primary outcome, adequacy of prenatal care, included a first-trimester prenatal visit by 13 weeks of gestation, receipt of the minimum number of prenatal care visits recommended by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, and receipt of a prenatal fetal anatomy ultrasound between 16 and 21 weeks of gestation. They accounted for other factors, such as underlying health, education, and language.

"Surprising" Findings

Of the refugees included in the analysis, 2775 received government assistance, and 2374 were privately sponsored. Overall, 62.3% of government-assisted refugees and 69.3% of privately sponsored refugees received adequate prenatal care. This result corresponded to an unweighted relative risk of 0.90 and a weighted relative risk of 0.93.

In addition, government-assisted refugees were less likely to receive each component of prenatal care than privately sponsored refugees, but the differences between groups were not statistically significant. For instance, 82.5% of privately sponsored refugees and 77.3% of government-assisted refugees initiated prenatal care within the first trimester, and 91.4% and 88.2%, respectively, had the recommended number of visits.

The average number of prenatal care visits was 12 for government-assisted refugees and 11.4 for privately sponsored refugees. The average number of ultrasounds was three for government-assisted refugees and 2.8 for privately sponsored refugees.

Compared with long-term residents, government-assisted refugees were less likely to have the composite prenatal care outcome (69% vs 62.3%), yet nonrefugee immigrants were more likely to receive adequate care (71.6%). The rates were similar for long-term residents and privately sponsored refugees (69% vs 69.3%).

"We had thought that those in the government-assisted group would have better care, as there are formal programs to help them navigate the healthcare system. However, we found the opposite," study author Andrea Evans, MD, an ICES fellow and investigator at the CHEO Research Institute in Ottawa, told Medscape.

"We also showed that those in the private sponsorship group received comparable prenatal care to other Ontarians," she said. "Both of the findings were surprising but speak to the strength and effectiveness of those relationships between these refugees and their sponsors."

Guttmann and Evans are now embarking on a new study to examine the health outcomes of these refugees' young children. They plan to assess primary care use, especially whether the children receive a developmental checkup and the timing of diagnoses for any developmental problems.

"This has been a particular concern recently with the health system disruptions during the pandemic," said Evans. "We think this is a critical area, given the importance of the early years for children's long-term health and development."

Future research should also investigate the reasons why private sponsorship may lead to better prenatal care outcomes among refugees, the authors write. Government-assisted refugees may face barriers in accessing prenatal care, such as education and language barriers.

Development Over Time

Commenting on the findings for Medscape, Nazilla Khanlou, PhD, an associate professor of nursing and the women's health research chair in mental health at York University, said, "Privately sponsored refugee moms and their families can have more social support to begin with, and government-assisted refugee moms and their families need to develop this over time."

Khanlou, who wasn't involved with this study, has conducted research among immigrant mothers of children and youth with developmental disabilities. Her team found that social support — including relational, structural, and instrumental types of support — often affects the mother's experiences. In addition, immigrant and refugee women tend to face disadvantages across the prenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal periods.

"Among our recommendations was to disentangle the effects of ethnicity and immigration on maternal health through research that includes migrant and Canadian-born women with diverse identity, cultural, and lifestyle markers," she said. "I believe such research can inform person- and family-centered perinatal and maternal–child care for moms and their families by recognizing the strengths and risk factors of each family, not just at the larger categorical levels of immigrant, refugee, or Canadian-born, but also specifically through better knowledge of the lived experience of each family."

The study was supported by ICES, which is funded by an annual grant from the Ontario Ministry of Health. Funding was also provided through a Canadian Institutes of Health Research grant. Evans was funded by the Frederick Banting and Charles Best Canadian Institutes of Health Research Scholarship and the Ontario Women's Research Health Scholars Award. Guttmann holds a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair and was the nominated principal applicant of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research grant that funded this study. Khanlou reported no relevant financial relationships.

CMAJ. Published April 3, 2023. Full text

