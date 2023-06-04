Benefits of SC Admin Overlooked in US End-of-Life Cancer Care

Subcutaneous (SC) administration of medication and fluids for end-of-life cancer care is underutilized in the United States, despite this route having advantages over intravenous (IV) administration, a retrospective cross-sectional study concludes.

Reimbursement structures and lack of familiarity with SC administration among US clinicians likely account for the difference ― and stand in the way of practice changes that could improve patient comfort and reduce costs, according to the investigators.

They conducted a review in which they compared use of SC with that of IV at two comparable palliative care units ― one in the US and one in Canada ― and found huge differences in the use of SC administration.

The findings were published online March 23 in a research letter in JAMA Oncology.

The participants were patients who had been diagnosed with advanced cancer. Cases were reviewed in reverse chronologic order between October 30, 2020, and July 1, 2020.

Of 200 patients treated in Canada, 106 patients (55.5%) received only SC administration, nine (4.7%) received only IV administration, and 76 (39.8%) received both. Nine values were missing.

Of 198 patients treated in the US, 197 (99.5%) received IV only, and only one patient (0.5%) received both.

This vast difference was particularly surprising, commented lead author Michael Tang, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

"The physicians I speak to outside of the United States are equally surprised that we do not use the subcutaneous method more often," he added.

However, changing the practice in the US is easier said than done, Tang noted.

"There are many aspects of the US healthcare system that [promote] using the intravenous route more so than the subcutaneous route," he said. "One of the barriers I feel is a cultural barrier.... I feel that many US physicians may not be as comfortable with ordering it, since it has basically been out of practice since the 1950's."

Although the SC route was once widely used, it fell out of favor, owing to adverse events that were errantly attributed to SC administration, he explained.

"Additionally, while there are many medications that can be given subcutaneously, there are some that cannot, such as colloid solutions, vesicants, and macro molecular solutions," he added. "A good example is calcium chloride, which can cause tissue necrosis if given subcutaneously vs calcium gluconate.

"Lack of familiarity may be a factor limiting SC use in the US," the investigators comment in the article, but they add that "reimbursement models may also play a role."

"The 'buy-and-bill' model may promote IV use, since payers reimburse for the cost of IV drugs given in clinical settings," thereby incentivizing practices to use more expensive therapies, the authors explain.

"SC administration of fluids does not increase the acuity level of patients in the same manner as IV hydration, which also affects reimbursement," they add.

Of note, length of stay was significantly shorter for the patients treated in the US ― a finding that "likely reflects the pressure exerted by private insurance companies for hospital discharge in the US health care system," they write.

Advantages of SC Administration

SC administration has several advantages over IV administration, the authors point out. SC administration of fluids and medications is easier to access and maintain compared with IV placement, the SC site may be used for a week or more, and since there is no need for an IV pump, patients have greater mobility, they explain.

"There are also cost-saving benefits," they note. "In the US, SC and IV drugs are coded, managed, and billed differently," they write.

Using rituximab and infliximab for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as an example, SC administration was shown in a separate study to provide an estimated $16,000 in savings per patient, Tang told Medscape Medical News.

Another example that underscores the cost savings associated with SC administration is that hospice programs tend to make greater use of SC administration.

"I think one of the reasons why we see it used more in the hospice setting is a product of how hospices are paid. Hospices are paid per diem, which means they get a certain amount of money per patient per day," Tang said. "So hospices are incentivized to try to use cost saving methods, which includes using subcutaneous routes over others."

Tang said he was surprised by the findings and noted that while he didn't encounter the use of SC administration in this setting during medical school or residency, he did eventually learn of its benefits.

"It was only when I was in my fellowship in hospice and palliative care that I saw its use and how beneficial it could be in providing care at home," he explained. "I naturally assumed that something as universal as the method of delivery of medications and fluids would be similarly practiced throughout the world."

Tang hopes the findings from this new study will increase awareness of the benefits of SC administration in the end-of-life cancer care setting.

"Further studies...are critical to show everyone the potential benefits that the subcutaneous method has ― and perhaps slow changes can be made over time," he said.

No conflicts of interest were reported.

JAMA Oncol. Published online on March 23, 2023. Abstract

Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at sworcester@mdedge.com or on Twitter: @SW_MedReporter.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.