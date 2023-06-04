News & Perspective
      Thursday, April 6, 2023
      Stress Affects Male and Female Hearts Differently

      Medscape Staff

      April 06, 2023

      Hearts of female mice responded differently from hearts of male mice when exposed to the stress hormone noradrenaline in a study by researchers in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine.

      What to Know

      • The researchers used mice that had been genetically modified so as to emit light in conjunction with specific chemical reactions in the heart. Different patterns of light in reaction to stress emerged, enabling the researchers to differentiate the effects on male mice from those on female mice.

      • Researchers studying possible causes of heart arrhythmia created a new imaging system that detects light generated by electrical activity in a mouse's heart as it responds to hormones and neurotransmitters in real time.

      • The mice were exposed to noradrenaline, which is both a neurotransmitter and a hormone associated with the body’s "fight or flight" response.

      • The hearts of male and female mice responded uniformly at first after exposure to noradrenaline, but areas of the female heart that produce differences in the heart’s electrical activity returned to normal more quickly than the male heart did.

      • It is known that the risk for certain types of arrhythmias differs in the sexes. The study reveals that exposure to noradrenaline is a new factor that may contribute to differences between men and women in susceptibility to arrhythmia.

      This is a summary of the article, "Whole-Heart Multiparametric Optical Imaging Reveals Sex-Dependent Heterogeneity in cAMP Signaling and Repolarization Kinetics," published in Science Advances on January 20, 2023. The full article can be found on science.org.

