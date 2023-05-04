People who are physically active and on statins may have one less potential concern about the drugs. Despite their reputation for causing muscle injury, a new study suggests statins won't worsen the toll that sustained, moderately intensive exercise already takes on patients' muscles.

Statin therapy in this prospective, controlled study wasn't seen to aggravate normal muscle fatigue or pain from sustained exercise or adversely affect enzymes or other biomarkers associated with muscle injury.

The findings come from 100 individuals, of whom about two thirds were on statins, participating in a public, 4-day, long-distance walking event held annually in the Netherlands. Results were published April 11 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology with Neeltje A.E. Allard, MD, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands, as lead author.

For all of statins' common use in adults with cardiovascular (CV) risk factors, the drugs are often blamed for causing excessive muscle pain or injury as a side effect. Yet there is a predominance of evidence to the contrary based on meta-analyses and clinical trials, suggesting that the drugs are taking the rap for many entirely unrelated muscle symptoms.

The new findings, from people ranging widely in fitness levels, suggest that "exercise of moderate intensity is feasible and safe" in statin users, that the drugs won't exacerbate normal muscle symptoms from exercise, Allard told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

And that exercise doesn't have to be on an unusual scale. Regular exercise in statin users can simply be consistent with broader guidelines, say 30 minutes of walking per day, she noted.

The study has such broad applicability, Allard said, because participants represented the spectrum of the thousands who signed up for the walking event, who varied in age, level of physical fitness, and number of CV risk factors. They included CV patients, the physically fit, "recreational walkers who didn't really exercise regularly," and "habitual nonexercisers."

It enrolled three groups of participants in the Four Days Marches in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, which in a typical year attracts tens of thousands of participants who walk up to 30 km, 40 km, or 50 km per day for 4 consecutive days.

They included 35 statin users who walked the event despite muscle symptoms, 34 on statins but without such symptoms, and 31 nonstatin-using controls. Their mean ages ranged from 65 to 68 years.

Statin users were overwhelmingly on simvastatin or atorvastatin. The average statin therapy durations were 60 months and 96 months for those with and without symptoms, respectively.

Assessments were performed several days before the event, at baseline, and after the end of walking on days 1, 2, and 3.

Scores for muscle pain on the Brief Pain Inventory were higher at baseline for the symptomatic-on-statins group (P < .001) compared with the other two groups, and went up (P < .001) similarly across the three groups during each of the 3 days, the report notes. Fatigue scores on the Brief Fatigue Inventory followed the same pattern.

All biomarkers of muscle injury or stress were at comparable levels at baseline in the three groups and went up similarly (P < .001) with no significant differences at the end of day 3. Biomarkers included lactate dehydrogenase, creatine kinase, myoglobin, cardiac troponin I, and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide.

Statin-related reductions in levels of coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ10) have been thought to exacerbate muscle injury, the authors note. But levels of CoQ10 weren't significantly different across the three groups at any point in the study, nor did they show any significant associations with measures of muscle injury, symptoms, or fatigue.

Patients with statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) often limit physical activity due to muscle pain or weakness, but also "concerns that exercise will exacerbate muscle injury," an accompanying editorial notes. "Therefore, exercise, a foundation of improving and maintaining cardiometabolic health, is often avoided or limited."

But the current study, writes Robert S. Rosenson, MD, Mount Sinai Heart, New York City, indeed suggests that "many patients who develop SAMS may engage in a moderately intensive walking program without concern for worsened muscle biomarkers or performance."

The exercise didn't seem to improve muscle function in symptomatic statin users compared with the other groups over the study's very short follow-up, Rosenson observes. But "it remains uncertain from this study whether sustained exercise in SAMS patients will effectuate improved metabolic biomarkers or exercise capacity in the long term."

