CAR T Cells Offer Hope in High-Risk Childhood Neuroblastoma

Children with high-risk neuroblastoma were successfully treated with a third-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, with high response rates and few serious adverse effects, reveals results of the phase 1-2 GD2CAR01 trial.

Neuroblastoma is the most common solid tumor outside the cranium in children and accounts for 11% of all pediatric cancer deaths, say the authors, led by Francesca Del Bufalo, MD, Department of Pediatric Hematology, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy.

Moreover, nearly half of newly diagnosed patients have high-risk disease, giving them a 5-year event-free survival of just 40%-50%. Long-term survival among those who fail first-line therapy is as low as 5%-10%, they point out.

As previous studies with monoclonal antibodies targeting the disialoganglioside GD2 have shown improvements in survival in high-risk patients, the current study examined the impact of third-generation GD2-targeting CAR T cells in over 25 children with heavily pretreated neuroblastoma.

The results show an overall response rate of over 60%, with 3-year overall survival reaching 60% in those who received the recommended dose, and event-free survival at 3 years of 36%. Overall, the vast majority of adverse effects of interest were mild, the team reports.

The CAR T cells also contained a so-called suicide gene as a safety switch, and when this was required, administration of a drug targeting the switch led to rapid elimination of the cells.

The study was published in the April 6 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Our findings suggest that GD2-CART01 may induce sustained eradication of disease in a proportion of patients with relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma," the researchers say.

Noting that the treatment was both "feasible and safe," they add: "Studies are underway to assess the role of GD2-CART01 in the multimodal treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma."

Why Did Some Patients Not Respond?

In an accompanying editorial, Oladapo O. Yeku, MD, PhD, and Dan L. Longo, MD, Mass General Cancer Center, Boston, welcome the results but highlight that "understanding the resistance mechanisms in patients who did not have a response could provide insight for the design of future clinical trials."

"Because the tumors of all the patients expressed GD2 before treatment, antigen loss or mutation is one potential means of resistance," they suggest, although they point out that in the current trial nonresponders retained GD2 expression, which opens up a whole series of questions about the underlying mechanism.

"The extent to which the patients' tumors maintained an immunosuppressive environment and whether this affected the efficacy of autologous GD2-CART01 is not known," Yeku and Longo comment.

"A nuanced understanding of these and other potential mechanisms of treatment failure may set the stage for tailored and rationally designed combination therapies in the future," they add.

Study Details

The GD2-CART01 study was conducted in patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma aged 1-25 years.

The phase 1 portion of the trial was designed as a dose-finding study. Phase 2 tested the efficacy of the recommended dose during an expansion phase and included patients with metastatic disease and MYCN amplification, indicating high-risk disease, who had completed first-line treatment.

Patients were given a single dose of GD2-CART01, which included the gene for inducible caspase 9 (iC9) to allow the adoptively transferred cells to be killed if dangerous toxic effects were observed.

Twenty-seven patients were enrolled and received treatment between January 2018 and October 2021. Their median age was 6.7 years, and two thirds (67%) were male. Twenty-six percent of patients had MYCN amplification.

The median number of previous treatments was three, with a range of one to six. About half of patients (52%) had received an anti-GD monoclonal antibody.

At enrollment, 44% of patients were treatment refractory, and 51% had relapsed.

The team reports that the CAR T cells were successfully manufactured in all patients, and after the phase 1 portion of the trial, in which there was no dose-limiting toxic effect, a recommended dose was selected of 10 x 106 CAR-positive T cells per kg.

Although cytokine release syndrome was reported in 74% of patients, it was mild in 95% of cases. Only one patient developed a grade 3 complication, which rapidly resolved after administration of tocilizumab.

One participant developed an altered state of consciousness, which was later shown to be due to a brain hemorrhage. The patient received two infusions of rimiducid to induce caspase 9 and destroy the adoptively transferred GD2-CART01, which resulted in rapid elimination of the CAR T cells.

Crucially, the results showed that GD2-targeted CAR T cells were detectable in the peripheral blood of 96% of patients up to 30 months after infusion, with a median persistence of 3 months.

A response was observed in 17 (of 27) children. The overall response rate was 63% in the study; 33% of patients had a complete response and 30% had a partial response. Among those who received the recommended dose of CAR T cells, 3-year overall survival was 60% and event-free survival was 36%.

