Noisy Incubators Could Stunt Infant Hearing

Incubators save the lives of many babies, but new data suggest that the ambient noise associated with the incubator experience could put babies' hearing and language development skills at risk.

Previous studies have shown that the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is a noisy environment, but specific data on levels of sound inside and outside incubators are limited, wrote Christoph Reuter, MA, a musicology professor at the University of Vienna, Austria, and colleagues.

"By the age of 3 years, deficits in language acquisition are detectable in nearly 50% of very preterm infants," and high levels of NICU noise have been cited as possible contributors to this increased risk, the researchers say.

In a study published in Frontiers in Pediatrics, the researchers aimed to compare real-life NICU noise with previously reported levels, to describe the sound characteristics, and to identify resonance characteristics inside an incubator.

The study was conducted at the Pediatric Simulation Center at the Medical University of Vienna. The researchers placed a simulation mannikin with an ear microphone inside an incubator. They also placed microphones outside the incubator to collect measures of outside noise and activity involved in NICU care.

Data regarding sound were collected for 11 environmental noises and 12 incubator handlings using weighted and unweighted decibel levels. Specific environmental noises included starting the incubator engine; environmental noise with incubator off; environmental noise with incubator on; normal conversation; light conversation; laughter; telephone sounds; the infusion pump alarm; the monitor alarm (anomaly); the monitor alarm (emergency)l; and blood pressure measurement.

The 12 incubator handling noises included those assocaited with water flap, water pouring into the incubator, incubator doors opening properly, incubators doors closing properly, incubator doors closing improperly, hatch closing, hatch opening, incubator drawer, neighbor incubator doors closing (1.82 m distance), taking a stethoscope from the incubator wall, putting a stethoscope on the incubator, and suctioning tube. Noise from six levels of respiratory support was also measured.

The researchers reported that the incubator tended to dampen most sounds but also that some sounds resonated inside the incubator, which raised the interior noise level by as much as 28 decibels.

Most of the measures using both A-weighted decibels (dB A ) and sound pressure level decibels (dB SPL ) were above the 45-decibel level for neonatal sound exposure recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The measurements (dB A ) vs unweighted (dB SPL ) are limited in that they are designed to measure low levels of sound and therefore might underestimate proportions of high and low frequencies at stronger levels, the researchers acknowledge.

Overall, most measures were clustered in the 55 to 75 decibel range, although some sound levels for incubator handling, while below levels previously reported in the literature, reached approximately 100 decibels.

The noise involved inside the incubator was not perceived as loud by those working with the incubator, the researchers note.

As for resonance inside the incubator, the researchers measured a low-frequency main resonance of 97 Hz, but they write that this resonance can be hard to capture in weighted measurements. However, the resonance means that "[n]oises from the outside sound more tonal inside the incubator, booming and muffled as well as less rough or noisy," and sounds inside the incubator are similarly affected, the researchers say.

"Most of the noise situations described in this manuscript far exceed not only the recommendation of the AAP [American Academy of Pediatrics] but also international guidelines provided by the World Health Organization and the US Environmental Protection Agency," which recommend, respectively, maximum dB A levels of 35 dB A and 45 dB A for daytime and 30 dB A and 35 dB A for night, the researchers indicate.

Potential long-term implications are that babies who spend time in the NICU are at risk for hearing impairment, which could lead to delays in language acquisition, they say.

The findings were limited by several factors, including the variance among the incubators, which prevents generalizability, the researchers note. Other limitations include the use of a simulation room rather than everyday conditions, in which the environmental sounds would likely be even louder.

However, the results provide insights into the specifics of incubator and NICU noise and suggest that sound be a consideration in the development and promotion of incubators to help protect the hearing of the infants inside them, the researchers conclude.

A Generalist's Take

"This is an interesting study looking at the level and character of the sound experienced by preterm infants inside an incubator and how it may compare to sounds experienced within the mother's womb," said Tim Joos, MD, a Seattle-based clinician with a combination internal medicine/pediatrics practice, in an interview.

In society at large, "there has been more focus lately on the general environment and its effect on health, and this study is a unique take on this concept," he said. "Although in general the incubators work to dampen external sounds, low-frequency sounds may actually resonate more inside the incubators, and taps on the outside or inside of the incubator itself are amplified within the incubator," he noted. "It is sad but not surprising that the decibel levels experienced by the infants in the incubators exceed the recommended levels recommended by AAP."

As for additional research, "It would be interesting to see the results of trials looking at various short- or long-term outcomes experienced by infants exposed to a lower-level noise compared to the current levels," Joos told Medscape.

A Neonatologist's Perspective

"As the field of neonatology advances, we are caring for an ever-growing number of extremely preterm infants," said Caitlin M. Drumm, MD, of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, in an interview.

"These infants will spend the first few months of their lives within an incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit, so it is important to understand the potential long-term implications of environmental effects on these vulnerable patients," she said.

"As in prior studies, it was not surprising that essentially every environmental, handling, or respiratory intervention led to noise levels higher than the limit recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics," Drumm said. "What was surprising was just how high above the 45-dB recommended noise limit many environmental stimuli are. For example, the authors cite respiratory flow rates of 8 L/min or higher as risky for hearing health at 84.72 dB SPL , " she said.

The key message for clinicians is to be aware of noise levels in the NICU, Drumm said. "Environmental stimuli as simple as putting a stethoscope on the incubator lead to noise levels well above the limit recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The entire NICU care team has a role to play in minimizing environmental sound hazards for our most critically ill patients."

Looking ahead, "future research should focus on providing more information correlating neonatal environmental sound exposure to long-term hearing and neurodevelopmental outcomes," she said.

The study received no outside funding. The researchers report no relevant financial relationships. Joos serves on the editorial advisory board of Pediatric News. Drumm has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

