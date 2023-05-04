More Data Needed for Neoadjuvant Tx for Bile Duct Cancer

BOSTON ― In the treatment of high-risk intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC), progress in refining neoadjuvant therapy is lagging behind its use in other cancers, with studies showing underwhelming efficacy and high rates of toxicities that should give clinicians pause. This was the message coming out of a debate on the issue at the recent International Conference of Surgical Cancer Care (SSO 2023).

One point that clinicians on both sides of the debate agreed upon was the need for accelerated clinical trials to catch up with other cancer fields that are already saving lives with the strategy.

"In the world of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, we are behind," said Hop S. Tran Cao, MD, an associate professor of surgery at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

"Neoadjuvant therapy is accepted in care for many cancers, including pancreatic and gastric," he said.

"We can keep our heads in the sand, or we can take part in designing and leading more neoadjuvant therapy trials for cholangiocarcinoma," he urged.

The stakes are high, Tran Cao said: The incidence of IHCC has been rising in recent decades, while prognoses for the disease are sobering. Around 55% to 75% of patients have recurrences, most within 2 years, and 5-year survival rates are only about 23% when the cancer is localized and only 9% when regional, according to the American Cancer Society.

"We have got to do better," he said.

The standard treatment for high-risk patients with bile duct cancer, generally including those with lymph node expansion, multiple tumors, or other factors, is to go straight to surgical resection, followed, when appropriate, with adjuvant therapy. However, recurrence rates are still unacceptably high, even with the combination of strategies.

The potential benefits of initiating treatment before surgery with neoadjuvant therapy, as seen with other cancers, are plentiful, Tran Cao commented. Neoadjuvant therapy offers an opportunity to downsize the tumor before surgery and improve chances for resection, as described in one review of studies showing favorable rates in downstaging patients to allow for eligibility for surgery, he noted.

Furthermore, therapies may be better tolerated in the neoadjuvant period, and the therapy may provide more effective immune system priming, he added.

Studies supporting benefits of the neoadjuvant approavh include the recent phase 2 Neo-Gap study, presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology. This study, conducted by Tran Cao and colleagues at MD Anderson and other centers, evaluated neoadjuvant chemotherapy with combination of gemcitabine, cisplatin, and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy among 30 patients with high-risk, resectable IHCC.

This prospective study showed that the treatment was feasible and safe, with 73% of patients going on to complete surgery and a 90% radiologic disease control rate. Survival data are immature.

In a larger study demonstrating safety, 183 patients with IHCC who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy before hepatectomy were matched with 523 who received hepatectomy alone. There were no differences between the groups in 30-day complications or postoperative length of hospital stay, Tran Cao said.

"What we learned from these studies is that neoadjuvant therapy is feasible, safe, and does not negatively impact the ability to go to surgery," Tran Cao said.

Cons: Precious Time Ticks Away While Toxicities Take a Toll

Despite those findings, studies generally show that results for the routine use of neoadjuvant therapy in high-risk IHCC are lackluster and are a bit concerning, said Cristina R. Ferrone, MD, chair of surgery at Cedars-Sinai, in Los Angeles, California.

Regarding the NEO-GAP study, for instance, Ferrone pointed out that a full third of patients (33%) had grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events; 47% required at least one dose reduction, and 10% experienced disease progression.

"In such cases, one might say, 'Well, if the patient progressed on systemic therapy, they probably would not have done well anyway,' but that's a huge assumption," Ferrone said.

"It could instead be that they just weren't treated appropriately."

Another key concern is that, as uncertain strategies are tried, the cancer's clock is ticking away, and valuable time may be passing.

For instance, in the recent phase 2 trial of futibatinib for FGFR2-rearranged IHCC, 42% of patients had a response; the median time to respond was 2.5 months.

But in that scenario, "you'd have to treat the patient for at least 2.5 months to see whether they are going to be part of the 42% who have any response at all," Ferrone said. "In the meantime, the tumor may be growing in the other 50% of patients," Ferrone said.

In that trial, the mean duration of treatment was 9 months; there was a 70% disease progression rate, and more than half (57%) of patients had an adverse event of grade 3 or higher.

Those are not insignificant developments, Ferrone emphasized. "You could be taking a risk of delaying that operation or even preventing it with this type of treatment."

Likewise, in the recent TOPAZ-1 trial of first-line durvalumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin, median progression-free and overall survival rate differences were less than 2 months; grade 3-4 adverse events were between 75% and 77% in the groups, and the overall response rate was only 18.7%.

"That's not very encouraging, especially when you're thinking about doing this in a neoadjuvant setting, where we have resectable disease," Ferrone said.

"We're taking a huge risk when about two thirds of patients are not going to respond at all and two thirds are going to have toxicity."

Overall, in the absence of strong data, "the only chance for long-term survival is surgical removal if distant disease is ruled out ― this is the standard of care," Ferrone said.

Considering all these concerns, she asserted that "patients should only be offered neoadjuvant therapy in the context of a clinical trial."

Furthermore, Ferrone strongly cautioned against making decisions on the basis of phase 2 data, which may not always be replicated in phase 3 trials.

"We owe it to our patients to study this systematically and not to just do what we assume is going to be the best treatment," she said.

Responding, Tran Cao underscored that the key component in neoadjuvant success will likely be patient selection. Some studies show that, even with disappointing results overall, certain subgroups of patients, such as those with locally advanced as opposed to metastatic disease, experience benefit.

Patient Selection Is Key

Commenting on the debate, Motaz Qadan, MD, PhD, agreed that patient selection will likely be key in neoadjuvant therapy's benefits in high-risk IHCC..

"The answer lies somewhere in the middle," he commented. Qadan is the Gapontsev Family Endowed Chair in surgical oncology, hepatobiliary, and pancreatic surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston. He was approached for comment by Medscape Medical News.

"Being able to differentiate in some way higher-risk from lower-risk patients [would] be ideal to try and figure out who would benefit from what via an individualized approach, rather than routine use of one regimen over another," he explained.

In regard to his own practice, Qadan noted, "I have had some anecdotal experiences with gemcitabine, cisplatin, and abraxane to convert to resectability, although the larger trial has not shown this to be true."

In addition, "we have had some very good responses with TOPAZ (first-line durvalumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin) as well but have not attempted this in the neoadjuvant setting, which is my guess for where the field goes next."

As Trials Drag On, Drugs Become Obsolete

A key hindrance in efforts to move forward has been the slow progress of clinical trials, with drugs that may have seemed ideal at the onset becoming almost obsolete by the time the trial finally comes to fruition, Qadan noted.

"There should be a call to push these trials for approval sooner and without as much internal conflict to expedite the design and implementation while new regimens still remain current," he said.

"There is little point studying regimens that are years old by the time trials get approved in cooperative settings."

Tran Cao has an ongoing research grant with Intuitive Surgical. Ferrone was an advisor for AstraZeneca and Intraop; both relationships ended in 2022. Qadan has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

International Conference of Surgical Cancer Care (SSO 2023): Presented March 25, 2023.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.