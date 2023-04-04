News & Perspective
    No Results

      Tuesday, April 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      HHS Unveils National Cancer Plan With Eight Achievable Goals

      Sharon Worcester, MA

      April 04, 2023

      A new National Cancer Plan released by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides a framework for "ending cancer as we know it," the stated aim of the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

      Developed by the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI), the plan  includes eight "ambitious, achievable goals set by the reignited Cancer Moonshot to reduce the cancer death rate by at least half within 25 years and to improve the cancer patient and family experience," the HHS stated in a press release.

      The Cancer Moonshot program, set up by President Joe Biden back in 2016 when he was vice-president, has "galvanized the goal of advancing the fight against cancer," said Monica M. Bertagnolli, MD, director of the National Cancer Institute.

      "The National Cancer Plan is a vision and a roadmap for how we can make faster progress against this all-too-common disease," she commented.

      The plan includes eight essential goals:

      • Prevent cancer

      • Detect cancers early

      • Develop effective treatments

      • Eliminate inequities

      • Deliver optimal care

      • Engage every person

      • Maximize data utility

      • Optimize the workforce

      "The National Cancer Plan represents a commitment to achieving a society where most cancers are prevented and where every person diagnosed with cancer lives a full and active life," Bertagnolli commented.

      This plan represents the exact kind of roadmap the nation needs. Dr Eric Winer, president of ASCO

      "This plan represents the exact kind of roadmap the nation needs," commented American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) president Eric P. Winer, MD. He outlined in a press release several ASCO programs that can help achieve the plan's goals. "Decades of past federal research investment are already paying off with promising new methods of early detection and new treatments. But research alone won't get us to our goals.

      "From foundational biology to transformative scientific discoveries, from public policy to private sector partnerships, it's going to take a significant, sweeping effort to reduce cancer incidence and deaths, and the National Cancer Plan provides clear goals, strategies, and a call to action to achieve that goal," Winer said.

      "ASCO stands ready and eager to work with NCI and the entire cancer community to put this plan into action as soon as possible — we have to act now!" he added.

