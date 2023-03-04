Spanking children may worsen their social behaviors and have a detrimental impact on their social development, according to researchers at Old Dominion University.

What to know:

Corporal punishment may alter social development of children in a number of different metrics, including higher externalizing behaviors , lower self-control, and lower interpersonal skills in childhood, which can affect them later in life .

In total, 61% of the children aged 5-7 who were studied had been spanked at some point in their lifetime, while 28% had been spanked in the last week .

Children who had been spanked had lower self-control and lower interpersonal skills at ages 6-7, suggesting a stunted development that occurred rapidly after the punishment.

The study suggests that it does not take a significant number of times for corporal punishment to be delivered for it to be problematic in its long-term effects on a child.

Half of US parents admitted to spanking their children in the previous year and one third spanking them in the previous week.

This is a summary of the article, "Spanking and children's social competence: Evidence from a US kindergarten cohort study" published in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect on October 22, 2022. The full article can be found on sciencedirect.com.

