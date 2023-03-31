News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, March 31, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      AHA, ACC Advocate Supervised Exercise Training in HFpEF

      March 31, 2023

      A statement released by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) advocates use of supervised exercise training in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), as well as coverage for these services by third party payers.

      The authors hope to boost the stature of supervised exercise training (SET) in HFpEF among practitioners and show Medicare and insurers that it deserves reimbursement. Currently, they note, clinicians tend to recognize exercise as therapy more in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). And Medicare covers exercise training within broader cardiac rehabilitation programs for patients with HFrEF but not HFpEF.

      Yet exercise has been broadly effective in HFpEF clinical trials, as outlined in the document. And there are good mechanistic reasons to believe that patients with the disorder can gain as much or more from SET than those with HFrEF.

      "The signals for improvement from exercise training, in symptoms and objective measures of exercise capacity, are considerably larger for HFpEF than for HFrEF," Dalane W. Kitzman, MD, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

      So, it's a bit of a paradox that clinicians don't prescribe it as often in HFpEF, probably because of the lack of reimbursement but also from less "awareness" and understanding of the disease itself, he proposed.

      Kitzman is senior author on the statement sponsored by the AHA and the ACC. It was published March 21 in the societies' flagship journals Circulation and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The statement was also endorsed by the Heart Failure Society of America, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses.  

      Carefully Chosen Words

      The statement makes its case in HFpEF specifically for SET rather than cardiac rehabilitation, the latter typically a comprehensive program that goes beyond exercise, Kitzman noted. And SET is closer to the exercise interventions used in the supportive HFpEF trials.

      "Also, Medicare in recent years has approved something called 'supervised exercise training' for other disorders, such as peripheral artery disease." So, the document specifies SET "to be fully aligned with the evidence base," he said, as well as "align it with a type of treatment that Medicare has a precedent for approving for other disorders."

      Data and Physiologic Basis

      Core features of the AHA/ACC statement is its review of HFpEF exercise physiology, survey of randomized trials supporting SET in the disease, and characterization of exercise as an especially suitable pleiotropic therapy.

      Increasingly, "HFpEF is now accepted as a systemic disorder that affects and impacts all organs," Kitzman observed. "With a systemic multiorgan disorder, it would make sense that a broad treatment like exercise might be just the right thing. We think that's the reason that its benefits are really quite large in magnitude."

      The document notes that exercise seems "potentially well suited for the treatment of both the cardiac and, in particular, the extracardiac abnormalities that contribute to exercise intolerance in HFpEF."

      Its effects in the disorder are "anti-inflammatory, rheological, lipid-lowering, antihypertensive, positive inotropic, positive lusitropic, negative chronotropic, vasodilation, diuretic, weight-reducing, hypoglycemic, hypnotic, and antidepressive," the statement notes. It achieves them via multiple pathways involving the heart, lungs, vasculature and, notably, the skeletal muscles.

      "It's been widely overlooked that at least 50% of low exercise capacity and symptoms in HFpEF are due to skeletal muscle dysfunction," said Kitzman, an authority on exercise physiology in heart failure.

      "But we've spent about 95% of our attention trying to modify and understand the cardiac component." Skeletal muscles, he said, "are not an innocent bystander. They're part of the problem. And that's why we should really spend more time focusing on them."

      Kitzman discloses receiving consulting fees from Bayer, Medtronic, Corvia Medical, Boehringer Ingleheim, Keyto, Rivus, NovoNordisk, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer; holding stock in Gilead; and receiving grants to his institution from Bayer, NovoNordisk, AstraZeneca, Rivus, and Pfizer. Disclosures for the other authors are in the reports.

      J Am Coll Cardiol. Published online March 21, 2023. Full Text

      Circulation. Published online March 21, 2023. Full Text

      Follow Steve Stiles on Twitter: @SteveStiles2. For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Recommendations
      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.