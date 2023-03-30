Washing synthetic fabrics by hand drastically reduces the amount of microplastic fibers released into wastewater, according to researchers at Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Scientific Research Foundation of Hangzhou Dianzi University.

What to know:

Clothing made from plastic fibers , such as polyester and nylon, are major sources of microplastics that pollute the world's waters and the environment.

When synthetic fabrics , such as polyester and nylon, are laundered, the fabric sheds microscopic fibers into water systems. Clothing laundered using machines sheds over five times more microplastics than those washed by hand .

Fabric made of 100% polyester shed an average of 1853 microplastic pieces during hand washing compared with an average of 23,723 pieces from the same fabric that was machine laundered .

Adding detergent, presoaking the fabrics, and using a washboard increased the number of released fibers with manual methods, but still not to the same extent as using a machine.

Clarifying the sources of microplastic pollution in the environment may provide guidance for "greener" laundering methods.

This is a summary of the article "Microplastic Fiber Release by Laundry: A Comparative Study of Hand-Washing and Machine-Washing" published by the American Chemical Society on January 4, 2023. The full article can be found on the ACS Publications website.

