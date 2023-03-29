Risk for MS in Children Often Missed

Imaging tests may miss early signs of multiple sclerosis (MS) in children who have no symptoms of the disease, according to a recent study that points to the need for a change in diagnostic criteria for the neuromuscular condition.

The findings suggest that children, unlike adults, may not need to meet the current clinical standard criteria to be considered at risk for MS.

"This is an important study confirming that some children who have no symptoms of demyelinating disease may nonetheless have MRI findings suggestive of demyelination detected on brain imaging," said Naila Makhani, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and of neurology at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the Yale Pediatric Neuroimmunology Program, in New Haven, Connecticut. Makhani was not affiliated with the study.

Researchers reviewed the MRI scans of 38 children aged 7 to 17 years who had radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS), a possible precursor to MS.

Like MS, RIS is characterized by destruction of the myelin. However, RIS is generally asymptomatic.

While RIS has been linked to MS, a diagnosis of RIS does not mean someone will be diagnosed with MS. Previous studies have shown that at least 3% of MS cases begin before age 16.

The children in the study likely received an MRI because of complaints of headaches or after having been diagnosed with a concussion, according to the researchers. The participants also did not show physical symptoms for MS, nor did they meet the McDonald or Barkohf criteria, which are clinical standards used to diagnose the condition in adults and children.

Within an average of 3 years following the imaging and RIS diagnosis, almost 36% of the children experienced a clinical attack, which led to an MS diagnosis. Almost three fourths of the children developed additional brain and spinal cord lesions in the myelin that were evident on MRI.

MS often is diagnosed after a patient has had a clinical attack, such as vision impairment, loss of balance, inflammation, or severe fatigue. Identifying the potential for the disease earlier may allow clinicians to treat sooner, according to Leslie Benson, MD, assistant director of pediatric neuroimmunology at Massachusetts General Hospital and one of the study authors.

"The field is leaning toward [the question of], 'Should we treat presymptomatic MS?' " said Benson. "If we have the opportunity to prevent disability and improve long-term outcomes with safe medications, then we would like to do so."

The findings were published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders.

According to Benson and her colleagues, adjustments to the McDonald or Barkohf criteria for children may help in the detection of RIS and may allow earlier identification of MS.

"We don't really know when MS first starts," Benson said. "Unless you happen to have an MRI or symptoms, there's no way to know how long the lesions have been evolving and how long the disease progression that led to those lesions has been there."

MRI images showing lesions in the brain stem and spinal cord of children appeared to be different from those typically seen in adults, according to Tanuja Chitnis, MD, director of the Mass General Brigham Pediatric MS Center in Boston, who is one of the study's co-authors.

"The concern of many practitioners is whether we should be treating at the first sign of MS," Chitnis said. "We need to understand it better in children, and in teenagers especially, when these probably start biologically."

Benson said current criteria for diagnosing MS in children require meeting a high threshold, which may limit diagnoses to those whose conditon has progressed.

"This may miss patients at risk for MS," Benson said. "That idea of who do you diagnose RIS and what criteria works to accurately diagnose RIS is really important."

For now, the challenge remains of investigating characteristics of patients with RIS who will later have a clinical attack.

"We need a better understanding of what criteria do need to be met and how we can best risk stratify our patients," Benson said. "If it is recommended to treat presymptomatic cases, that we can best stratify those at risk and not overtreat those not at risk."

Makhani receives funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Charles H. Foundation, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Mult Scler Relat Disord. Published online February 18, 2023. Abstract

Lara Salahi is a journalist living in Boston.

