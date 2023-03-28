FDA Advisory Panels Consider Easing Isotretinoin Requirements

Isotretinoin, for severe, nodular acne, comes with complex safety requirements, and today, two US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committees began a 2-day meeting examining how to relieve some of those burdens for patients, pharmacies, and prescribers.

Isotretinoin, previously called Accutane, is marketed as Absorica, Absorica LD, Claravis, Amnesteem, Myorisan, and Zenatane.

In a joint meeting of the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee, experts addressed ways to improve the modified iPLEDGE Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (iPLEDGE REMS) for isotretinoin that caused chaos after its rollout at the end of 2021.

In January 2022, problems were multiplying with the program for clinicians, pharmacists, and patients, causing extensive delays and prescription denials. In response, the FDA said it would continue to meet with the Isotretinoin Products Manufacturers Group (IPMG) to resolve problems.

Today was the first day of a 2-day meeting addressing what can be done to reduce burden with the iPLEDGE REMS while maintaining safety and preventing fetal exposure to the drug.

Key Areas of Concern

Today's meeting focused on several key areas:

The 19-Day Lockout Period

The lockout is a current restriction for patients who can become pregnant and do not pick up their first prescription of isotretinoin within the specified 7-day prescription window. Currently, those who miss the window must wait 19 days from the date of the first pregnancy test to take an additional pregnancy test to be eligible to receive the drug.

Lindsey Crist, PharmD, a risk management analyst for the FDA, who presented the FDA review committee's analysis, acknowledged that the lockout period causes delays in treatment and adds frustration and costs.

She said it's important to remember that the lockout applies only to the first prescription. "It's intended as an additional layer of screening to detect pregnancy," she said.

"At least 12 pregnancies have been identified during the 19-day lockout from March 2017-September of 2022," she noted.

The FDA is looking to the advisory committee to provide recommendations on whether the lockout period should be changed.

Home Testing

During the pandemic, iPLEDGE rules have been relaxed from having a pregnancy test done only at a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified laboratory and home pregnancy tests have been allowed. The question now is whether home tests should continue to be allowed.

Crist said that the FDA's review committee recommends ending the allowance of home tests, citing insufficient data on use and the discovery of instances of falsification of pregnancy tests.

"One study at an academic medical center reviewed the medical records of 89 patients who used home pregnancy tests while taking isotretinoin during the public health emergency. It found that 15.7% submitted falsified pregnancy test results," Crist said.

Crist said, however, that the review committee recommends allowing the tests to be done in a provider's office as an alternative.

Documenting Counseling Patients Who Cannot Get Pregnant

Currently, this documentation must be done monthly, primarily to counsel patients against drug sharing or giving blood. Proposed changes include extending the intervals for attestation or eliminating it to reduce burden on clinicians.

IPMG representative Gregory Wedin, PharmD, pharmacovigilance and risk management director for Upsher-Smith Laboratories, said, "while we cannot support eliminating or extending the confirmation interval to a year, the (iPLEDGE) sponsors are agreeable (to) a 120-day confirmation interval."

He said that while extending to 120 days would reduce burden on prescribers, it comes with risk in reducing oversight by a certified iPLEDGE prescriber and potentially increasing the risk for drug sharing.

"A patient may be more likely to share their drug with another person the further along with therapy they get as their condition improves," Wedin said.

On Wednesday, the panel will hear more recommendations for and against modifications to iPLEDGE REMS and will vote on select modifications at the end of the meeting.

Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @mfrellick.

