﻿
      Thursday, March 23, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Expands Evinacumab Approval to Younger Kids With HoFH

      March 22, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the indicated age range for evinacumab-dgnb (Evkeeza, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), which was approved 2 years ago as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in patients aged 12 and older.

      The antibody-based agent's indication now also covers patients aged 5 to 11 years with the rare genetic disorder, Regeneron announced today. It blocks angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3), inhibiting lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase, thereby cutting LDL-cholesterol levels by mechanisms not directly involving the LDL receptor.

      The expanded indication is based on a study that saw a 48% drop in LDL-cholesterol levels over 24 weeks, the primary endpoint, across 20 HoFH patients aged 5 to 11 years who received evinacumab-dgnb on top of maximally tolerated standard lipid-modifying therapy, the company reports.

      Levels of apolipoprotein B, non-HDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol also fell significantly in the trial, which was completed in January.

      The drug's efficacy and safety resembled those of a previously reported larger study of patients with HoFH aged 12 years and older (mean age about 40 years) that led to its initial approval.

      "The safety and effectiveness of Evkeeza have not been established in patients with other causes of hypercholesterolemia, including those with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia," the company states. Nor is it known whether the drug affects clinical outcomes.

      Follow Steve Stiles on Twitter: @SteveStiles2. For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

